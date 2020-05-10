Judd Apatow’s House: Where Wife Leslie Mann & Their Kids Call Home

Byron Allen’s “Feeding America Comedy Festival” airs on Sunday, May 10, raising money for COVID-19 relief. The special includes comedy segments from a star-studded celebrity line-up, including Judd Apatow.

NBC’s official synopsis for the charity comedy special teases “All-star comics join forces to perform, benefiting hunger relief efforts across America.” In addition to Apatow, Deadline reports that the line-up includes Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Tina Fey, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tim Meadows, Caroline Rhea, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Sheryl Underwood, Marlon Wayans, Will Smith, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Stephen Colbert, Michael Che, Colin Quinn, and Louie Anderson.

As people across the US quarantine at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the comedians involved in the special recorded their sets from the safety of their homes. For Judd Apatow, his wife Leslie Mann, and their daughters Maude and Iris, social distancing means staying at their Los Angeles home.

Read on for more about where Judd Apatow and his family live:

Apatow & Mann Purchased a Santa Monica Penthouse in 2019

According to Variety, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann purchased a massive penthouse for $14.5 million in Santa Monica, California. The over 8,000 home has 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms and features posh amenities including a walk-in wet bar and views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Pier. The house also has a formal dining room, a library, an office, and eat-in kitchen, and a media lounge.

Variety reports that Apatow and Mann’s newest property is in close proximity to their long-owned family home.

Apatow and Mann’s daughters Maude and Iris have been active on Instagram through the quarantine, and it seems that the family of four are staying at home together. Their younger daughter, Iris, shared photos with her Instagram fanbase of over 377,000 followers when she celebrated her senior prom from home.

Maude Apatow, who’s new show Hollywood debuted on Netflix earlier this week, also appears to be quarantined at home with her family. She recently shared a photo with the Apatow’s family cat on her Instagram (which boasts over 487,000 followers).

Apatow & Mann Sold Their Malibu Beach House in 2016

According to the Los Angeles Times, Apatow and Judd sold their house in Malibu in 2016.

The house, per Los Angeles Times, sold for $11.5 million. At 2,550 square feet, the home feature 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and a private stairway leading to the Malibu shorefront.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Judd Apatow’s famed romantic comedy This Is 40, starring his wife Leslie Mann and actor Paul Rudd, was set at the house of Apatow and Mann’s neighbor. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the family that owned the house where Rudd and Mann’s characters raised their family in the movie lived “just up the street” from the Apatows, adding that Iris and Maude were friends with the kids whose parents owned the home.

The Feeding America Comedy Festival airs at 7/6c on Sunday, May 10 at 7/6c on NBC.

