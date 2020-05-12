Julie Andrews’ Age & Height: How Old Is the Iconic Actress?

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, honoring the work of the late Garry Marshall, airs on Tuesday, May 12 at 8/7c on ABC. The special features a number of Hollywood A-listers from Marshalls beloved TV shows and films, including the legendary Julie Andrews.

Julie Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, which means she is currently 84 years old. She was born in Walton-on-Thames, in the United Kingdom.

According to CelebHeights.com, Andrews is 5’7″ tall. CelebsFacts.com reports that Andrews is slightly taller; they say she’s 5’8″.

‘The Happy Days of Garry Marshall’ Special Preview

ABC’s official promo for the special reads “In a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt tribute to a Hollywood legend, the stars of some of TV and film’s most iconic titles, including ‘Happy Days,’ ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ ‘Mork & Mindy,’ ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘The Princess Diaries,’ come together to celebrate ‘The Happy Days of Garry Marshall.'” It goes on to explain that “In this special, Marshall’s family and friends share their favorite memories of the creative genius behind some of the most memorable series in television history.”

In addition to Julie Andrews, celebrity participants expected to appear in the special include Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo and Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman; Ron Howard, Don Most, Marion Ross, Anson Williams and Henry Winkler from Happy Days; Cindy Williams, David Lander and Michael McKean from Laverne & Shirley; Pam Dawber from Mork & Mindy; Barbara Hershey from Beaches; and Andrew’s The Princess Diaries co-stars Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine.

The two-hour primetime special airs from 8/7c until 10/9c.

Andrews Said She Was ‘Devastated’ After Garry Marshall’s Death in 2016

Garry Marshall passed away on July 19, 2016 at the age of 81. His cause of death was pneumonia following complications due to a stroke.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Andrews said “I am devastated to hear of Garry’s passing. He was a dear friend and colleague….generous to a fault. My heart goes out to [his wife] Barbara and the entire family. We shall miss him.”

According to Harpers Bazaar, Andrews recently remarked that she would want to do the long-rumored Princess Diaries 3 in honor of Marshall, who directed the first two films, but made not of her age. She said “It’s long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that. I think I would [do it]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again, and, sure, I’d be up for it. I think we should wait for—if a script comes in—let’s wait for that. … Of course, we wouldn’t have the wonderful Garry Marshall, who was the director. He’s passed. And he was really the nuts and bolts of it all.”

Princess Diaries came out in 2001, and the sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement was released in 2004. Julie Andrews starred alongside Anne Hathaway in both films, and Chris Pine joined the cast as Hathaway’s character’s love interest for the sequel.

