June Bernicoff Dead: Gogglebox Star Dies at 82

June Bernicoff, who appeared on the hit Channel 4 series Gogglebox, has died at age 82.

The series’ executive producer, Tania Alexander, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox’s much-loved June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82 on 5 May at home with her family after a short illness. As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme’s success. Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation over the course of the first 10 series”.

Bernicoff’s death was not connected to Covid-19.

Bernicoff was married to her husband, Leon, for 57 years before he passed in 2017.

