Just Sam on ‘American Idol’: How to Vote for the Performer

Samantha Diaz, aka Just Sam, a 20-year-old from Harlem has made it into the Top 11 during Season 18 of American Idol. The performer, who fine-tuned her skills by singing in and around New York City’s subway system, now needs America’s votes to keep her journey moving forward on ABC’s reality talent competition.

There are three different ways to cast your vote for Just Sam. First, you can vote at American Idol‘s website. Second, viewers can text in their votes. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” To cast your vote for Just Sam, text “19” to 21523. Third, download American Idol‘s app and vote for Just Sam by texting “19” when prompted.

The voting system will open on May 10, after the Top 7 contestants are revealed towards the middle of the East Coast broadcast, and locks on Monday, May 11 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

Just Sam Gives An Emotional Dedication To Her Grandma – American Idol 2020. Just Sam sings "Grandma's Hands" for Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.

Even though Just Sam Lives in New York, she’s decided to stay in Los Angeles throughout the coronavirus pandemic, in order to keep a safe distance from her grandmother. After earning a spot in the Top 11, Just Sam sang Bill Withers’ classic, “Grandma’s Hands.”

You Can Vote For Just Sam Up To 10 Times

If you believe Just Sam should be crowned this season’s American Idol champion, you don’t have to limit yourself to just voting for her once. While you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you have more than one favorite, you can also make all 10 of your votes go to Just Sam.

What Viewers Can Expect To See On Sunday Night’s ‘American Idol’ Episode

The official synopsis on ABC website reads: “In the hybrid Disney and Mother’s Day show, the remaining finalists will perform two songs each; one from the renowned Disney songbook and the second dedicated to the mother figures in their lives as a Mother’s Day tribute. Season 2 winner, Laine Hardy, returns to perform “Life is a Highway” and share his journey after winning the show last year.

During these unprecedented times, coronavirus has forced American Idol contestants to perform live from their homes instead of in front of a large studio audience in Los Angeles. The show’s all-star judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are critiquing contestants from the safety of their own homes as well.

Who Else Is Just Sam Competing Against For a Spot In The Top 7?

Just Sam is competing against 10 other extremely talented singers in order to make it to the next round of the competition. Her fellow contestants gunning to secure a spot in the Top 7 include the following:

Arthur Gunn – Wichita, Kansas

Dillon James – Bakersfield, California

Francisco Martin – Daly City, California

Grace Leer – Nashville, Tennessee

Jonny West – Studio City, California

Jovin Webb – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Julia Gargano – Staten Island, New York

Louis Knight – Narberth, Pennsylvania

Makayla Phillips – Temecula, California

Sophia James (Wackerman) – Long Beach, California

American Idol airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

