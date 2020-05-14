JWoww & 24: She & Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Are Quarantined Together

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and boyfriend Zack “24” Carpinello have been quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. To show his appreciation for the MTV reality star, the professional wrestler gifted Farley a present on May 3, giving her a planner that says “Organized Chaos” on the front.

“When you become a teacher, therapist, chef, referee overnight… you need a book to keep it together lol,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a picture of the planner. “It’s perfect. Thank you @zackcarpinello,” she wrote, as shown in a screenshot by CheetSheet.com.

Carpinello Has Been Spending Time With Farley’s Kids, Too

Carpinello also spent Mother’s Day with Farley and her two children: Meilani and Greyson. “I’m proud to spend Mother’s Day with these 3 (We had a paint project before this picture and Greyson got in a fight with the brush),” he wrote on May 10. The photo showed Farley holding both her children. She added in the comment section, “I love you.”

He also celebrated Greyson’s fourth birthday. “Greyson had the best day ever for his birthday yesterday. He did about a hundred laps running back and forth to the bounce houses and in and out of the pool all day long,” Carpinello wrote. “Loved seeing him smile the whole day, even when he was exhausted and still racing us through the bounce houses. Also.. this hulk cake was perfect.”

On May 2, Carpinello shared a picture of their feet by the pool, which prompted fellow Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to ask, “Are you rich?”

The professional wrestler has been more open about sharing public posts about their relationship, writing Farley a poem for her birthday. He listed all the reasons he loved her, starting each line with “because.”

Because you wake up every day wanting to be better than yesterday.

Because you are successful in so many ways.

Because you know your value.

Because you are authentic.

Because integrity means a lot to you.

Because we share the visions and goals.

Because we truly respect each other.

Because your really have a sweet heart.

Because we are so special together.

Because we grow together every day.

Because you are my best friend.

Because our love is incredible.

Why Farley and Carpinello Broke Up

Although things are better know, Carpinello and Farley briefly split after she saw an episode of Jersey Shore that showed him flirting with co-star Angelina Pivarnick. Before the episode aired, she had placed the blame on Pivarnick, but the episode proved that it was Carpinello who was hitting on Pivarnick when she was right next to Farley. The star was incredibly intoxicated at the time and didn’t notice what was happening between the two. She later found out the details from Vinny Guadagni.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Farley wrote in October when the segment from Season 2 of Family Vacation aired. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at, and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels.”

The Jersey Shore star continued: “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is to know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.” The couple later reconnected in December.

Don’t miss Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Pauly D and JWoww Hooking Up: Are They Together Now?