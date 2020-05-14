Do JWoww & Pauly D Kiss or Get Together?

One of the biggest questions on this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been whether or not Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pauly D would hookup. The duo, who first kissed on Season 1, have been flirting with each other after JWoww briefly split from her boyfriend, professional wrestler Zack Carpinello. The MTV reality stars seemingly did not get together, except for sharing a cuddle in bed and a kiss on the cheek.

Last week, viewers saw Pauly, JWoww and the rest of the crew at a strip club in New Orleans to celebrate Angelina Pivarnick’s bachelorette party–or what they dubbed a “rachelorette” party.

JWoww and Pauly D Get Flirty at the Strip Club

Though there were plenty of people around, Pauly turned his attention to JWoww, asking her how much it would cost for her to give him a lapdance. JWoww drunkenly tells him it would be free, but Pauly jokes he would give her his banking account numbers just for a dance. When they get ready to leave the club, Pauly announces they’re going to “cheat” tonight.

Once they get back to the hotel, Jenni plops into bed and Pauly goes into a confessional with the rest of the cast, except for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is passed out on the bed next to JWoww.

Pauly says he wants to hook up with JWoww in the confessional. “Sometimes in a confessional you have to confess your sins,” he says.

Their friends were rooting for them to whether together. “To see Jenni hookup with Pauly, that would be like watching greatness all over again,” Vinny Guadagnino says. “That would be like if Scottie Pippen played one more game with Michael Jordan.”

JWoww and Pauly D Get in Bed Together

Pauly then heads to JWoww’s room and lies down next to her on the bed. Everyone follows them, until Deena Cortese finally kicks the group out so JWoww and Pauly could have privacy. At this point, Snooki is still lying on the bed next to JWoww’s, but the first thing the DJ says after they’re alone is, “No disrespect” and “You’re amazing.”

From the clip MTV shared, it seems like JWoww and Pauly D did not hookup or kiss.

One of the things that concerned Pauly D was JWoww’s relationship with Zack. “Obviously I wanted to, but I didn’t know if I was supposed to cross that line or not. And then I slept on it and dude swooped in,” Pauly said, as noted by People magazine. “At that point, I didn’t even know she wanted to. What happens if I do it and she gets back with the dude tomorrow?”

There was one person who wasn’t behind JWoww and Pauly did seal the deal: Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. “If things don’t necessarily work out, it may cause people to start picking sides,” Mike tells Ronny Magro-Ortiz in an exclusive clip obtained by People magazine.

“Somebody catches feelings, next thing you know, people are going to start picking sides,” he adds. “And that may not be a good situation.”

To find out what happens between the stars, don’t miss Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

