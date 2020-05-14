JWoww’s Ex-Husband Roger Mathews Has a New Girlfriend: Danielle Miele

Roger Matthews, the ex-husband of Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, started dating his new girlfriend, New Jersey hairstylist Danielle Miele, in January, multiple reports confirmed. JWoww and Roger finalized their marriage in August. JWoww is currently in a relationship with professional wrestler Zack “24” Carpinello, though she’s been shown flirting with co-star and longtime friend Pauly D on Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Roger’s New Girlfriend Has Been Spending a Lot of Time With His Family

Roger has been sharing updates on social media about Danielle, who has been around him and his two children–daughter Meilani and son Greyson–during the coronavirus pandemic. While in isolation, they have participated in various challenges that stem from TikTok.

At the beginning of April, they included the kids in one of the videos. The challenge was to eat a fruit roll-up the fastest. “It really does help pass the time and is quality time with the fam,” he wrote as the caption. Danielle won, Roger came in second, and Meilani, who refused to give up, came in third.

One of the most recent challenges they did together was drinking a glass of wine (or water) at the same time. Danielle sits behind Roger on the floor and slowly leans back while balancing a wine glass in her mouth. Success is achieved when Rogers is able to drink from the glass. “Any excuse to drink,” he wrote.

On April 12, he posted two videos of them on the couch getting ready to watch a movie. “Sitting home bored? Of course you are! Lol. Just like the rest of us. If you’re looking for a sci-fi action thriller with a faith-based plot twist check out @assassin33ad,” he wrote. “Not your typical action movie!”

Danielle hasn’t posted as many videos or pictures that feature Roger, but on April 6 she shared a video of them at the beach. Roger started out lying on the floor and with Danielle on his back. After several jumps, Danielle was standing on Roger’s and did a backflip onto the sand.

Roger and JWoww Are Trying To Coparent Their Children

Despite ending their marriage, JWoww and Rogers reconciled for their children. “Jenni and I will forever be tied by two beautiful children we love so much, and I am sure we will co-parent amazing together,” he told Us Weekly in September 2019.

JWoww had the children for Mother’s Day and Roger spent Easter with them. “Hope everyone made the best of their Easter weekend. We did,” he wrote, sharing videos of the kids hunting for eggs.

“Praying you’re all staying well during these unprecedented times and are enjoying your family’s to the best of your ability,” Roger added. “Hoping for a better tomorrow.”

To find out what happens between the stars, don’t miss Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

