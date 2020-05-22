Kailyn Lowry Clarifies David Eason Tweet About Body Shaming

Some fans accused Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry of being a hypocrite after she tweeted that David Eason should stop “coming for her body,” a message that was posted after Jenelle Evans shared a photo of herself in a bikini.

“David’s body-shamed me for years,” Lowry, 28, said on Instagram Live May 21, as shared by teenmomfanz. “But I guess when other people gain weight it’s OK and they use it as a body-positive movement. When my weight fluctuates, I’m a cow and I’m this and that and I should lay off the Cheetos.”

“I tweeted that David should never talk about my body ever again because anyone’s weight can fluctuate at any time for a number of reasons. And I just feel like, not for nothing, I have the most kids out of all the f***ing Teen Moms,” she said. “So naturally, I’m probably going to be bigger than everybody else.”

Do Any Teen Mom Stars Have Four Kids?

Lowry is right. There are several Teen Mom stars who have three kids, but she will be the only one to have four when she gives birth. Other Teen Moms who have been pregnant with three children are Mackenzie Douthit, Chelsea Houska, Catelynn Lowell and Evans.

Evans has been posting pictures that show off her fuller figure, even making a TikTok video that showed her dancing with the caption, “When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing.”

Evans didn’t directly respond to Lowry’s Instagram live, but she did tweet that she wanted the drama to stop. “Please stop sending me screenshots. Yeah I see what she’s posting and don’t care. Let’s move on with life,” she wrote. “When sour people try to distract you, stay focused on yourself.”

Evans and Eason Slammed Lowry For Her Tweet

Here David – when you fat shame me – use a recent pic… https://t.co/gBGkrz8MRu — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 21, 2020

Evans and Eason did not take kindly to Lowry’s message, even though she clarified that she was only talking about Eason’s comments and not Evans weight.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you’re a giant compared to me. Let’s stand side by side,” Evans, 28, wrote. “Don’t let me start talking about you.”

The North Carolina native–who was fired from Teen Mom 2 after her husband allegedly killed their dog–was perplexed why Lowry was talking about her and accused her former co-star of “stalking” her. “And like.. why you still worried about me? Focus on yourself and your family,” she wrote. “And at the end of the day… I have a husband that loves me unconditionally and my family is happy. That’s all that matters.”

Eason, who missed the point of Lowry’s tweet, shot back on Instagram by writing, “I feel sorry for anyone who ever ‘came for your body.’ Trust me I wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole.”

“I’m sorry but if this is what you get after having multiple surgeries with [lipo]… you deserve a refund,” he added. “Take the doctor’s license away.

