Kailyn Lowry’s Podcast ‘Chaos after Dark’ Is Seemingly on Hiatus

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry might have canceled podcast Chaos after Dark that she started with her friend, Becky Hayter. The promotional photos for the podcasts Instagram page were removed and the friends are no longer following each other on social media, fans pages like teenmom.tea and tmmamadrama first noted.

While no photos from the page remain, the account still boasts nearly 30,000 followers. The only people Chaos after Dark follows are its creators, Lowry and Hayter.

Heavy reached out to Lowry and Hayter for comment, but they did not immediately respond to comment. Its unclear if the friends had a falling out, with neither party issuing a statement.

Hayter did, however, share two cryptic quotes via her Instagram Story on May 12. “I have lost myself in a storm of what ifs and irrational possibilities now powerless to escape the prison in my mind,” one message read. “It doesn’t take a lot to be kind but we sure make it seem that way,” the second post said.

Hayter and Lowry started the podcast in February while her first series with Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convos, went on hiatus.

Chaos After Dark Was Supposed to Cover ‘Controversial Content’

The Teen Mom 2 star was “beyond excited” to announce her new podcast

What feels like forever now we have gone back and forth trying to figure out something we could work on together. Well, the time has come. @ChaosAfterDark is a new podcast talking about late night topics, taboo themes, and controversial content. Giving us the perfect environment to be ourselves and supply you with the content you have been craving.

In December, Lowry confirmed that Coffee Convos was on hiatus, but she couldn’t say why. “Due to circumstances outside of [the hosts’] control” they could not record new episodes, the joint statement said, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “Please stay tuned for exclusive content on our social media channels. We’re looking forward to being back in your ears.”

“We know our listeners deserve a better explanation for our absence, and we hope to be able to shed some light on the situation when our legal teams give us the okay to do so,” she added, according to the Inquisitr.

Lowry Shares Rare Pregnancy Update

Lowry, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, has not been overly active about sharing pregnancy updates. In March, she received backlash for releasing pictures from a pregnant maternity shoot in Iceland that showed her nude and next to a horse. Another picture from the same shoot leaked last month, prompting Lowry to issue a statement where she said she was embarrassed.

“My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission. To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement,” she said in an announcement on April 24.

“I had no plans to release this photograph,” Kailyn added. “I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it. Thank you.”

In early May, she shared a rare post about being 29 weeks pregnant with her fourth son. “Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy,” she wrote. “We’ve been keeping busy at home- planning and decorating his nursery, I can’t wait to show you the finished product!”

Lowry shared that her baby is breech. “Hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room!” she wrote. “He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night. Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints.”

