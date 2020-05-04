Kelly Clarkson’s House: Where Her Husband & Kids Call Home

The socially-distant live shows for The Voice season 18 have confirmed something that eagle-eyed social media followers and fans of her talk show figured out weeks ago — Kelly Clarkson is holed up during the COVID-19 quarantine with her family at their beautiful ranch in Montana. Here’s what we know about the property.

They Call the Ranch ‘Vintage Valley’

According to a video where Clarkson gave her talk show viewers a tour of the property, she and husband Brandon Blackstock purchased the property about a year and a half ago and they dubbed it “Vintage Valley.” They wanted to find a place that would remind them of the “wide open spaces” where they both grew up in Texas.

“I just love being outdoors. Brandon and I love wide open spaces and coming to ranch because both of us grew up in the countryside and we literally work almost seven days a week … so when we have time off, we really like to check out,” says Clarkson. “It’s nice to get into nature. As a society, we don’t do it enough. We’re always working constantly. So it’s nice to come out here and just sit by the stream and hear the water and be around all the trees. I just love the sound of just nature and not cars and people all on top of each other.”

She adds, “It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family. This is something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.”

Clarkson and Blackstock also own an $8.5 million farmhouse-style home in Encino, California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the property boasts “more than 9,800 square feet of interior” that includes “eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a chef’s kitchen with three islands. A wine cellar and a home theater are among amenities.”

Prior to the Encino purchase, Clarkson and Blackstock lived in a Nashville-area mansion that sat on six acres and was listed as a “20,000-square-foot estate [that] boasts a beautiful fountain in front and swimming pool, sand volleyball court, and deepwater dock in back,” according to Country Living.

A Taste of Country also reports that it has “seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. There’s also an elaborate entryway with sweeping double staircases, formal living and dining areas, a wet bar next to the pool table, and more top-notch amenities.”

The Nashville mansion has been for sale for almost two years.

Clarkson Has a Full House During Quarantine

In addition to her husband Brandon, Clarkson is also quarantined with their two children, River Rose, 5, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, who celebrated his fourth birthday just a couple of weeks ago, plus her stepchildren from Blackstock’s previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth, Seth, 13, and Savannah, 18.

In fact, River has been getting in on the Kelly Clarkson Show fun, hosting her own little segment called “The River Rose Show” where she shows off features of the ranch to her mom’s fans.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

