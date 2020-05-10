Kevin Hart’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home

Kevin Hart’s house is sure to impress fans during the Feeding America Comedy Festival, which airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and the Weather Channel. The famous comedian, who has recently been rehabbing after the horrific car accident that left him with “major back injuries,” is one of dozens of the biggest names in comedy appearing on the festival, which is raising money for Feeding America.

Ahead of the show, here’s what we know about where Murphy, his wife Eniko Parrish, and their children are quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hart Lives in a Mansion in Calabasas

According to Gazillions.com, Hart purchased a 26-acre lot in Calabasas, California, in 2017 that cost him $1.35 million. He built a mansion on the property that includes a pool, cabana, and massive garage for his car collection. Velvet Ropes reported the building permits for the property listed it as a 9000-square-foot home that cost nearly $5 million altogether.

He also owns another home in Tarzana, California, which he bought for $2 million in 2012. He sold that home in 2019 for $2.75 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. That home featured seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the great room.

The Comedy Festival Lineup

According to NBC’s press release, the comedians participating in the special include Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood, and Marlon Wayans.

“There’s nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs for NBC Entertainment. “We’re honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they’re doing to make sure there is food on everyone’s table.”

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 10th,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chair/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200+ food banks, making it America’s largest hunger-relief organization. All viewers tuning in to this live-streaming comedy event will be encouraged to contribute/volunteer/donate here: www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest.

