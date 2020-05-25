KFC’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

KFC is OPEN on Memorial Day this year, so if you’re looking to grab a bucket of chicken and picnic in the park, the chicken chain has you covered. Heavy reached out to KFC regarding their holiday hours, and KFC responded. The representative replied, “KFC’s drive thru will be open on Memorial day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours can vary by location.”

Although KFC is open on Memorial Day, we always recommend checking with your local area store to be sure of the hours before making a trip. With the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, many stores have adjusted their hours, so we suggest calling your nearest KFC to confirm their hours of operation.

You can find the KFC nearest you by clicking here. Contactless delivery is also an option where delivery is available, according to the representative. Keep reading for details on KFC’s holiday hours and Memorial Day deals:

KFC Remains Open for Most Major Federal Holidays & Has a Variety of Memorial Day Deals

KFC typically remains open for most federal holidays, excluding Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. KFC is usually open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Again, the hours may vary depending on your location. You can find the hours and locations for your local KFC restaurant here.

The chicken chain generally remain open for most other holidays throughout the year, although the hours may be reduced or even extended depending on the occasion. Here’s the full list of holidays KFC according to Store Holiday Hours:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

You can find a list of KFC deals here, although the deals and offers are subject to change depending on your location. KFC is offering deals on a plethora of menu options for Memorial Day, including $30 and $20 fill-up meals. The $20 fill-up comes with 8 pieces of chicken (you can choose Original Recipe or Extra Crispy), a large cole slaw, 4 biscuits, and 2 large mashed potatoes and gravy. The $30 fill-up bucket is the same, plus 12 chicken tenders OR an additional eight pieces of chicken.

The Chicken Chain is Offering Contactless Delivery During the COVID-19 Pandemic

KFC is offering contactless delivery (for the locations where delivery is available) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant chain is also taking extra precautions and implementing new safety measures to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus, as well as donating food to those in need during the epidemic.

“At KFC, the health and safety of our restaurant employees and customers is our number one priority,” the website reads. “The coronavirus (COVID-19) issue continues to evolve daily. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking swift action to keep everyone safe while working at or visiting one of our more than 4,000 KFC restaurants across the U.S. During this unprecedented time, we believe it’s more important than ever to serve in our local communities, and our KFC franchisees and restaurant teams have jumped into action to help by donating one million pieces of Kentucky Fried Chicken to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

