Queens Rapper & Dave East Associate Kiing Shooter Dead at 24

Kiing Shooter, the Dave East associated rapper and Queens native, has died at the age of 24. Kiing Shooter’s real name was William Daniels. New York rapper Big Twins confirmed to Heavy that Daniels’s death was not related to coronavirus. Big Twins said that Daniels’s cause of death was liver failure.

Kiing Shooter first rose to fame in 2017 after appearing on several songs with Harlem rapper Dave East. His first single, “They Say,” was released in June 2018. His first major release was August 2018’s, Fucc the Doubters, which made it to 148 on the Billboard 200. A second EP, No Turning Bacc, came out in April 2019. Kiing Shooter’s first album, Still Outside, was released in March 2020. The later rapper had been uploading music to his official SoundCloud page since 2016.

Heavy has reached out to Dave East for comment on Daniels’s death.

In April 2020, Daniels Said: ‘No More Drinkin’ for Me’

On April 24, Daniels posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed to his Instagram profile. Daniels wrote in the caption, “his Can’t Be Life 🤦🏾‍♂️I Said Henny Was Stronger Than The Rona I Ain’t Kno It Was That Strong 🤦🏾‍♂️ No More Drinkin For Me 🙅🏾‍♂️.” “Henny” is the slang term typically associated with the cognac brand, Hennessey. The following day, Daniels posted this photo to his page:

Daniels Had Just Signed to Nas’s Street Dream Records

Big Twins, real name Jamal Abdul Raheem, told Hip Hop DX confirmed that Daniels had been hospitalized due to liver problems. In the same interview, Raheem referred to Daniels as “one of the news guys coming up in Queensbridge.”

Raheem added that Daniels had just signed to legendary rapper Nas’s label Street Dream Records. Raheem said that Daniels’s music was beginning to get thousands of views on YouTube and that he was the “next up” to represent Queensbridge.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the NYPD Had to Break-Up an Impromptu Vigil for Daniels

On the day of Daniels’s death, Patch Queens reported that the NYPD had broken up an unofficial vigil to the rapper at the Queensbridge Houses around 2 p.m. The website said that around 75 people had shown up at the event at 40th Avenue and 10th Street. The New York Post reported the number to be closer to 50 people.

At least 30, maybe 40 cops plus special operations are crowded in Queensbridge Park, plus 20 cop cars and a couple of helicopters. They closed the park. Apparently a group of people are congregated.

Why does everything have to be a huge show of force?? #NYPD pic.twitter.com/A0orWvTqtv — CJ Wojtkowski 정 (@Tellythecairn) May 5, 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has banned mass gatherings of any kind. One person who attended the gathering, Lashawn “Suga Ray” Marston, told Patch, “A lot of people at Queensbridge had a personal relationship with him. He loved his community and wanted all of us to do better and be out of the street life. It completely took the whole neighborhood by surprise.”

Dave East Said Daniels Was the Only Rapper He Kept Close By

In a 2016 interview with Revolt.tv, Dave East said that Kiing Shooter was the only rapper he kept close to him. In August 2019, East, a native of Harlem, and Daniels collaborated on a remix of the Pop Smoke song, “Welcome to the Party.”

