Kristine & Keith Update on MAFS: Where Are They Today?

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, are still together today and going strong. The reality stars frequently update their fans on their marriage and post photos of one another on social media, often accompanied by cute, gushy captions, so they appear to be happier than ever these days.

The reality couple starred on Season 8 of Married at First Sight and will now be featured on the Lifetime miniseries Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which airs Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Keep reading for details on Kristine and Keith’s relationship today:

Keith Works in Healthcare So He’s Been Working Overtime During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Although the reality stars have been quarantining to the best of their ability, Keith works in healthcare, so he’s been working overtime during the pandemic alongside millions of other healthcare workers. Kristine noted on Instagram that they haven’t been able to see each other as much during the epidemic, but they’re working hard to spend Sundays together when they can.

“Not getting the same dose of quality time as most since my hubby works in healthcare,” Kristine wrote on a May 3 picture of the two together, which can be viewed above. “Thankfully, Sundays still *kinda* feel like Sundays.”

She also posted a picture of the two wearing face masks while getting ready to watch the reunion episode of Married at First Sight Season 10. The caption of the April photo reads, “That face when you realize it’s Wednesday & finally get to find out who went on a date from two different marriages.” The comment was a little jab at Season 10’s Zach Justice and Katie Conrad, who were both married to different people during the season but went on a date together after splitting with their respective partners.

Their Instagram Pages Are Filled With Pictures of Each Other

Keith doesn’t update his Instagram page as often as his wife, but his account is still filled with pictures of the two of them together. Whenever they’re traveling, on a cruise, out on a date or reuniting with other cast members, Keith shares a few updates with his fans. He also gives shoutouts to Kristine and tags her in his “Woman Crush Wednesday” pictures whenever he jumps online.

Meanwhile, Kristine posts plenty of updates about married life on her own page, which is also filled with photos of her husband. Her most recent post was a sweet picture of the two of them together while promoting their appearance on Couples’ Cam. She also posted a picture of the two out to lunch together shortly before quarantine forced everything to close down.

“#TBT to the last time our ‘stay-at-home’ orders were lifted (a.k.a the #MAFS edition when we self-quarantined while our season aired,” she captioned the photo above. She often engages with fans on Instagram and asked her followers where they would go first once the country opens back up.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the current cast members and more MAFS coverage here.

