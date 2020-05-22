Kristy Katzmann’s Ex ‘Bachelor’ Brad Womack Today

Kristy Katzmann is the star of the new FOX reality dating competition series Labor of Love, in which 15 men compete for her heart and the chance to be the father to her children. Katzmann is 41 years old and was briefly married and now she wants to start a family. If she doesn’t find the right man on the show, she might just venture into motherhood alone.

But did you know that several years ago, Katzmann was on another reality TV show? That’s right, she competed on Brad Womack’s first season of The Bachelor. Which got us wondering — what has Womack been up to lately?

Brad Womack After The Bachelor

Brad Picks No One – The Bachelor"The Most *AMAZING* Bachelor Moment you've all been waiting for. #Bachelor20 Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2016-02-13T06:15:15Z

Stephen Bradley “Brad” Womack appeared on two seasons of The Bachelor. On season 11, he narrowed the field down to Jenni Croft and DeAnna Pappas. Then Womack became the first bachelor in the show’s history to reject both of his final two contestants. It was a big turning point in the show’s history because Pappas was so beloved by fans that she went on to be the next Bachelorette and that kicked off the modern era of the franchise as we know it because her season produced Jason Mesnick and the rest is history.

But anyway, Womack came back for The Bachelor season 15 and found love with Emily Maynard, though their romance was short-lived. After his second time on the show, Womack became involved with AshLee Frazier from Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, but they broke up after a few months.

So what is he doing now? Well, his three Austin, Texas, bars — The Dizzy Rooster, The Dogwood, which has two Austin locations, and the Molotov Lounge — are all still going strong.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10209513032163960

But Womack is not on social media, which means it’s very hard to know what he’s up to. His twin brother, Chad, is on Facebook and is happily married to a woman named Dillon. They have one daughter. Brad pops up from time to time on Chad’s Facebook posts, including two from 2017 and 2018 where the twin brothers participated in a charity paddleboard event to raise money to aid those affected by cancer diagnoses. Brad and Chad were paddling for their Nana.

We did find out that Brad, Chad, and their friend Jason Carrier founded an Austin-based company called Carmack Concepts, which bills itself as a “hospitality company specializing in concept, design, and management.”

The site says the company has “created, designed, and operated venues that include upbeat college bars, tourist attractions that focus on merchandise and specialty drinks, a multi-level live music venue” and more. It also says they are ” looking to expand to other cities across the nation in the form of franchises, multiple concept expansions and creating new concepts that will fit into the particular neighborhood.”

Bachelor Brad WomackAustin resident Brad Womack, the bachelor from a past season of the ABC television show, talks about how the city responded compared to the rest of the the country when he declined to choose a wife out of the two remaining contestants. 2018-08-18T05:43:36Z

Then in late 2018, Austin360 caught up with Womack and he said of his time on the show, “Austin was actually extremely supportive … the rest of America? Not so supportive. To see that this city was so positive and everything was a great feeling.”

Then in January 2020, Womack was in Nashville for the opening of Dogwood Nashville, so he stopped by Today in Nashville to demonstrate one of their signature cocktails.

Dogwood Nashville's Tennessee Sunset CocktailBrad Womack, Simeon Basinger, and Miranda Hazard from Dogwood Nashville make their Tennessee Sunset Cocktail during Today in Nashville airing weekdays at 11am 2020-01-10T14:27:11Z

Kristy and Brad

On season 11 of The Bachelor, Kristy made it to the Top 6 but was eliminated right before hometown dates. She hadn’t really been into the show that much and took her ouster pretty well, according to a recap by TV Fanatic. Reality TV World wrote of the episode, “Kristy wouldn’t go in the pool [on the group date]. Jenni, DeAnna, and Hillary rode the slip-and-slide, Kristy looked extremely disinterested. She was described as a ‘stick in the mud’ by DeAnna.”

After that, Kristy was married for a short time in 2015. On Labor of Love she reveals that she filed for divorce about six months after she got married. According to the Chicago Tribune, DuPage County court records show the divorce was finalized in 2015.

Labor of Love airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

READ NEXT: Why Labor of Love Host Kristin Davis Never Married