Forbes’ Claims Kylie Jenner May Have Forged Her Tax Returns

On Friday, Forbes’ published a report in which they reveal that Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire. The report also insinuates that Kylie may have forged her tax returns.

After their review of documents from Coty, the conglomerate that purchased 51% of Kylie Cosmetics in November 2019, Forbes writes, “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.”

The piece continues by commenting on the validity of the family’s tax returns. “… the unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go—including inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA’s offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged—reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer.”

Additionally, Forbes states that coronavirus has heavily impacted consumer spending when it comes to Kylie’s cosmetics brand. Forbes’ writes that at this point, they think Kylie is no longer a billionaire.

While detailing meetings that took place at Kris Jenner’s “palatial” Hidden Hills, California, estate, Forbes writes that they were shown tax returns showing $307 million in 2016 revenue and a personal income of more than $110 million for Kylie. They continue, “… But the documents, despite looking authentic and bearing Kylie Jenner’s signature, weren’t exactly convincing since the story they told, of e-commerce brand Kylie Cosmetics growing from nothing to $300 million in sales in a single year, was hard to believe.”

Forbes states that they spoke with a number of analysts and industry experts who “also found the Jenners’ claims implausible.”

On Friday morning, Kylie reacted to Forbes’ article on Twitter.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

She wrote, “i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

The 22-year-old continued, “… ‘even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.”

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.