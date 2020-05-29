Kylie Jenner Reacts to Forbes’ Lying Claim

Forbes has taken away Kylie Jenner’s title of youngest-ever self-made billionaire, as they claim the Jenners may have inflated numbers in order to gain the title. Jenner took to Twitter to react to the claims.

Forbes reported that they were given access to a number of records in order to put Jenner where she was at in the Top 100 celebrities list and pushed by publicists to do so, but Jenner is now saying that she never asked for that.

“What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site… all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period,” the young business mogul tweeted.

Jenner Said She Never Asked for the Title

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Jenner said she never asked for the title of self-made billionaire and that she thought Forbes was “a reputable site.”

She also quoted the article in one of her tweets, referring to the part of the report regarding tax returns. “‘even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am I reading?,” she tweeted.

For reference, Forbes reported that they likely forged reports to show during a review of their finances in order to get onto the Forbes 100 list. They are not reporting that Jenner filed false tax returns with the government.

Jenner Says She is “Doing Perfectly Fine”

but okay 🤍 i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

After tweeting about the article, Jenner seemed to take a step back, writing instead, “but okay, I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine.”

She also tweeted that she “can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have.”

Jenner also retweeted people responding to her, including their comments. One person asked “This is what you’re worried about right now?” in reference to her first tweet, and she responded “this is literally the LAST thing I’m worried about right now.”

Another Twitter user told Jenner that “You could use your platform to speak on things that are happening right now,” which she replied to with “i did.” This is likely in reference to her Instagram post from May 28.

During Forbes’ review of Jenner’s net worth, they were told that the company was making between $307 million and $360 million a year between 2016 and 2018, though they are now saying those numbers were greatly inflated. The numbers were actually closer to $125 million to $177 million between 2017 and 2018.

A report by the company that bought half of the company in 2019 also claims those numbers had grown by 40 percent leading into 2017.

Jenner’s cosmetics company was founded in 2015 after she used $250,000 of her earnings from modeling to pay an outside company for her first 15,000 lip kits. Those kits sold out in just 15 minutes at the time.

Jenner is now estimated to own about 44 percent of Kylie Cosmetics.

