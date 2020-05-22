‘Labor of Love’ Winner Prediction & Final 4 Picks

Your new favorite summer show is debuting Thursday, May 21 when FOX premieres Labor of Love, a reality dating show starring Bachelor alum Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year-old woman who is looking for a partner to start a family with. Hosted by Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, the show features 15 men all vying for Kristy’s heart.

But because the big focus is on potential fatherhood, all the men are between the ages of 36 and 46 and are ready to settle down. It’s a lot of fun and there are definitely some standouts in the premiere episode. So here are our Final Four picks and our winner prediction.

Warning: Light spoilers ahead.

Based on the premiere, four guys really stood out as having the potential to go the distance: Stewart Gill, Matt Kaye, Kyle Klinger, and Marcus Lehman.

Stewart Gill

Stewart is a 40-year-old wealth management CEO from Los Angeles, California, who gives off the most put-together, sophisticated vibes. He seems like a grown-up man who is ready to commit to a family, but he also won’t let the passion die in his relationship with his partner. Stewart is definitely one to keep an eye on.

In an adorable Instagram video ahead of the premiere, he said, “I said yes [to the show] because I knew that at the other end of it, I’d come out a better man and a better person … but what that entailed was I had to get real with myself … that’s what Labor of Love is for me. For myself, it was a chance to do something I really want.”

Gill also seems to have his life together when it comes to financial stability. He co-founded the EVOLUTIONS app, which is described as a “digital pathway to personal financial wellness.”

Matt Kaye

This former professional wrestler may look a little “meathead”-like when you first see him, but as he starts to talk about himself, a very sensitive, thoughtful man is revealed during the premiere.

He talks about how he got into wrestling because of his father, who passed away suddenly several years ago. “My dad was my best friend and that’s the kind of father I want to be … I come from a family with a lot of love and I wanted that my entire life,” said Kaye in the premiere.

Kaye had quite a pro wrestling career as Matt Striker, both in the ring and as a commentator. But he also has a Master’s degree in psychology and taught high school in the New York City school district. He eventually resigned after being caught using sick days to go to wrestling gigs, but his former students had nothing but good things to say about how great of a teacher he was in a feature in GQ.

Kyle Klinger

A guy who is 6’8″ is going to stand out no matter what his personality is, but luckily this former college volleyball player also has a sweet disposition to go with his towering good looks.

In an Instagram post on May 7, he got real about how nervous he is for the show to premiere, writing, “Woke up today with a whole lot of self-doubt. Will I really be able to handle the drama…. the negative press, haters, internet trolls…what’s that all going to be like? Heck, I don’t know, I never thought I’d find myself worrying about how my Instagram looks, but truth is I have. Anyways, I don’t have much for answers yet. I do know that I’m more comfortable in my own skin than ever, and this is going to be one hell of a test. It’s coming whether I’m ready or not!”

He’s adorable and also appears to be quite the home cook. This one is a keeper.

Marcus Lehman

Remember on Friends when Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) says to Monica (Courteney Cox), “They’re cute doctors! Doctors who are cute!”

Marcus is a cute doctor, a doctor who is cute. So those are a couple of big plusses. But he also just seems like an all-around nice man — and he tells Kristy on the show that he recently started working part-time in order to make room for a child in his life. Swoon!

One look at his Instagram shows that he is really close with his mom, which is adorable. In an early Mother’s Day post, he wrote, “Our family has faced a lot of difficult things, so sometimes our time together can be tough. Figuring out how to minimize that helped me realize that any relationship—a mom, dad, sibling, or friend—is so named to remind me for whom I should be making time and energy, OR who I will inevitably take for granted if I’m not careful or aware. I Haven’t always succeeded in the past, but my evolving efforts hopefully means I can in the future—especially as the Ukele situation improves! Love ya mom!”

He also frequently takes time to honor his sister, Amalie, who died in 2005.

The Winner

Now, we have no idea who wins. Spoilers have not leaked. But if we had to choose who we think is going to win Kristy’s heart, we would have to go with…

Marcus.

There are several reasons he seems like a good bet. First off, there’s all the aforementioned “doctor,” “cute,” “loves mom,” “loves sister, honors her memory” stuff.

But he also lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, which is the closest location to Kristy in Chicago, so that makes a practical choice. Furthermore, Marcus and Kristy might find each other with a strong intellectual connection. Not only did Marcus attend Emory Medical School, but he did his undergraduate work at Harvard. Kristy, meanwhile, graduated from the University of Notre Dame. They are obviously on the same page as far as education goes.

But will there be a real love connection? We’ll all have to keep watching to find out.

Labor of Love airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

