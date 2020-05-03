What Does the Private Investigator Dig Up on Lana? 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers

David and Lana, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have still never met in person, despite a seven-year relationship online. David was sadly ghosted by Lana for a fifth time during a recent episode of the show, and after the reality star tracked down her address, an elderly Ukrainian man answered the door, leaving David heartbroken and confused about his relationship.

During the May 3 episode of 90 Day, the 60-year-old computer programmer heads back to the U.S. and decides to hire a private investigator to help him get some answers about Lana. So what does the PI find?

Keep reading for spoilers on Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

The PI Finds Several Dating Accounts for Lana, all With Different Names

During tonight’s episode of the show, the private investigator digs up some questionable information on Lana, including several different dating accounts featuring her photos, but David refuses to accept his findings. David brings his friend Victoria in to translate the conversation with the PI, and despite Victoria’s best efforts to help David see the truth, he gets angry and defensive and insists the PI is wrong.

After David has Victoria ask if the PI has any updates on his investigation, she translates his response: “Investigator, he truly believe that this is scam, because when they checked all data and all connections, they find out this girl has several dating accounts.” Without hesitation, David responds, “That’s a lie.”

Victoria continues, “She has many accounts with different names,” and David again cuts her off and says “She doesn’t have that.” Victoria replies, “Oh yes she does,” while David continues to protest. His friend then adds, “She communicated with many many other men under different names.”

David Refuses to Believe the PI, Says He’s Lying & Claims Her Pictures Were Stolen

Victoria continues to translate for the PI, who says Lana has several accounts, all with the same picture and different names, so David replies, “Those are not her. Her pictures could be stolen and used by other people. They are not her account. I’m gonna bet that these are all fake websites.”

David is clearly still in complete denial about Lana, and he takes his frustration out on Victoria, who reminds him that she’s just translating the PI’s findings and asks him “not to kill the messenger.” She asks how long he’s going to lie to himself, and he answers, “Let’s get real here, you don’t know her. I do. You’re just listening to him [the PI] and he’s just giving false information. This is all being made up now.” He adds that she is “not scamming, and she is not making money from the website,” while Victoria shakes her head in disbelief.

David then tells the cameras, “I may have questions about why she didn’t meet, but that doesn’t mean I’m being scammed. I don’t trust anything the private investigator has given me. He doesn’t know her as I do. We’ve spent seven years in this relationship and I’m not giving up until I actually get to meet her. I’ll have to probe, ask questions and find out from her the real truth.” (Heavy will add the full clip as soon as one becomes available!)

