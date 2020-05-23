Lana Del Rey Slams Racism Accusations: Critics Want to Make It ‘Race War’

“Summertime Sadness” singer Lana Del Rey said those accusing her of being racist says “more about you than it does about me.” The star issued a new statement on May 22 after facing backlash for a previous controversial post, where she essentially said she paved the way 10 years ago for women of color like Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Camilla Cabello and Cardi B. She also called out Ariana Grande.

“Despite the feedback I’ve heard from several people that I mentioned in a complimentary way–whether it be Ariana or Doja Cat–I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing was about the importance of self-advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality,” Rey said.

Rey Accuses Critics of Wanting a Race War

She accused supporters of President Donald Trump, “hyper liberals” and “flip-flopping headline-grabbing critics” of not being able to read and wanting to start a “race war.” Rey said the issue was that sexually liberated artists like herself, and the female artists she mentioned, were being berated by people who are “dissociated from their own fragility and sexuality.”

But in truth making it about race says so much more about you than it does about me–you want the drama, you don’t want to believe that a woman could beautiful, strong and fragile at the same time, loving and all-inclusive by making personal reparations simply for the joy of doing it. Nothing new here in your reaction. Same as ten years ago when a million think pieces came out about me feigning emotional fragility or lying about coming from no money when that was the truth.

Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, maintained that her message is clear: “That I have control of my own story. If the women I mentioned don’t wanna be associated with me, that’s absolutely fine by me.”

Rey Says Calling Her Racist is ‘Bulls***’

In a comment under her original post, Rey denied that she was specifically calling out women of color. “Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers,” the 34-year-old wrote. “I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite f***ing people.”

“Not everything is about whatever you want it to be. It’s exactly the point of my post-–there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with,” Rey continued. “I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bulls***.”

