Larry & Jenny 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Larry Passariello and Jenny Torres, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and stronger than ever, based on their joint Instagram and YouTube accounts. The 90 Day stars were first featured on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days, after Larry traveled to the Philippines to meet Jenny face-to-face. The two quickly hit it off and tied the knot after waiting a full year for Jenny’s K1 visa to be approved.

The reality stars are now featured on the popular new miniseries 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, where they give viewers an update on their lives in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep reading for an update on Larry and Jenny ahead of their May 25 debut on Self-Quarantined.

The Two Were Married in September 2018 During a Modest Ceremony at a Park in Florida

In September 2018, Jenny finally passed her medical exam, and after a full year of waiting anxiously for her visa to be approved, she was able to fly to Florida to be with her fiancé. The two have since married, with their wedding documented on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? in 2019.

The couple had a very modest wedding due to financial restrictions following the expensive visa application, and although Larry wanted to give his bride her dream wedding, the two were still excited to finally tie the knot. Their wedding was small but lovely, and they exchanged beautiful vows during the ceremony.

“I want to start by thanking you, my love, Jenny, for choosing me as your husband. Also for treating me as good as you do,” Larry told his bride on their wedding day. “Here and now, I will be the man you can count on. I will give you my life for you. I will climb the highest mountain and I’ll dive the deepest water just to have you in my arms and now I got you and I’ll never let you go. God and Christ are our foundation, and nothing will ever break us. I love you.”

“Thank you for loving me and I want that whatever problems that comes [sic] to us, I want that we stay stronger because I love you so much and you will always be my always and my forever and I love you,” Jenny told her (almost) husband at the time.

Larry & Jenny Occasionally Update Fans on Social Media

Larry and Jenny have been happily married for nearly two years now, and the reality stars occasionally update fans on their lives through their joint social media pages. They recently took to Instagram to promote their upcoming appearance on Self-Quarantined, and have given fans a few updates during their time in isolation.

“We thank God everyday for health and happiness,” the couple wrote on the March 17 Instagram post above. Since then, the only Instagram update has been a screenshot of the new episode, where they encourage fans to tune in to TLC on May 25. “Don’t miss a good update tomorrow night 9pm,” the post reads.

The reality stars aren’t much more active on their YouTube account, with their most recent video posted on April 9. The video is titled “Larry and Jenny Live” and features the two shopping at an Asian market during the coronavirus epidemic. You can check out the video here.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you check out all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

