Mother’s Day DIY Gifts & Last-Minute Ideas for Mom at Home 2020

Mother’s Day is celebrated this year on Sunday, May 10. If you’re quarantined with your mom during the coronavirus pandemic, you may not be able to celebrate mom with the gifts and activities you’re used to on Mother’s Day – but that doesn’t mean you can’t still honor her in meaningful ways at home!

Here are some last-minute ideas for DIY gifts and surprises for mom, which you can make and enjoy safely at home:

Make Mom Breakfast in Bed

Breakfast in bed is a timeless classic and an easy way to treat mom to something special right when her day starts. Whether you’re skilled in the kitchen or entirely new to making breakfast, this surprise is really all about the gesture. Even if you bring her something simple, as long as it’s edible, it’s the thought that counts!

This is also a great Mother’s Day DIY idea for families with young children, who can feel like they’re in charge of the surprise and kind be proud of making mom breakfast (something they’re likely used to her doing for them).

Some breakfast in bed staples to consider including on your Mother’s Day breakfast tray to mom are:

– coffee

– orange juice

– waffles with whipped cream

– heart-shaped pancakes

– fresh fruit

– toast

– sunny side up eggs and a piece of bacon (in the shape of a smiley face!)

Plan an At-Home Paint & Sip Party

Paint and Sip classes are popular on Mother’s Day, and usually held at a local art studio. Due to social distancing this year, going to a studio to enjoy a guided painting class is not possible; however, that doesn’t mean you can’t host your own at home! All you need are paint supplies, paper or canvas, and a painting to replicate. If your participants are the legal drinking age, bust open a bottle of wine or champagne and turn the activity into an at-home party!

If you don’t have paint supplies, you can still set up a craft station with whatever you do have lying around the house – paper, scissors, markers and pens, ribbon, etc. Challenge everyone to make a flower using the supplies at hand and, at the end of the activity, put the flowers together to present mom with a handmade (and quite possibly hilarious) Mother’s Day bouquet.

Decorate a Handmade Mother’s Day Card

No matter how old you are, nothing beats the thoughtfulness of a handmade card to show your mom you love her. It’s a really personal and artistic way to share your appreciation and acknowledge the impact your mom has had on your life. While you can decorate the card and make it fancy if you have those artistic skills (and materials!) all you need are some pens or markers, a piece of paper, and the time to write mom a thoughtful message that she will cherish for years to come.

Put Together a Playlist of Your Mom’s Favorite Songs

If you’re not with your mom in-person for Mother’s Day this year, making her a playlist of songs that remind you of her is a sweet way to say you miss her and are thinking about her. This is a great option if you forgot that Mother’s Day was coming up and were caught empty-handed on mom’s big day. It doesn’t take long to make a playlist on Spotify or Apple Music, and listening to the music as you put the playlist together will make the activity as fun for you as it will be for your mom to listen to it once you send it to her digitally.

