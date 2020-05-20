Is Lil Bow Wow the Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’?

The Season 3 finale of The Masked Singer is here and only The Turtle, Night Angel, and The Frog are left. One of the main theories is that rapper and actor Lil Bow Wow is The Frog, who has wowed the judges from the beginning, getting them out of their chairs and dancing along to all of his performances.

While The Frog might have great dance moves, he’s confessed that he’s not a professional dancer. It’s led plenty of fans to think that The Frog is rapper Lil Bow Wow, saying their voices are similar and the clues add up.

The Clues That Correlate To Bow Wow

Other than the voice, there was one clue that showed $106. That could have been a reference to the BET music video show 106 & Park, which Bow Wow hosted. There have also been various hints about basketball, which makes sense for Bow Wow since he starred in the 2002 movie Like Mike, which is about a kid pursuing a career in basketball.

There have been verbal clues too, like when The Frog said he “leaped to stardom as fast as a lightning bolt.” This could be talking about the performer being a child star.

Bow Wow was 13 when his first album, Beware of Dog, was released in 2000. With Snoop Dogg as his mentor, Bow Wow dropped the “Lil” from his name in 2002, MTV News wrote.

As noted by Gold Derby, Bow Wow also worked with Omarion for a collaboration called “Face Off.” The Frog has said the phrase “face-off” during his clue packages.

Where Is Bow Wow Now?

Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, hasn’t responded to the speculation that he’s The Frog on social media, nor has he given any hints. Fans, however, are confident enough, trolling the rapper by leaving frog emoji in the comment section on his Instagram page.

The rapper has been active on Twitter, saying he had new music with Omarion coming out and two new movies. Bow Wow tweeted he was bummed about his tour, Millenium 2020, getting pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This could tie in with The Masked Singer, since there were some clues that seemingly hinted about The Frog (if it’s Bow Wow) working with Omarion.

“I’m over it man at this point. Such a f***ing bummer man,” he tweeted . “Moment was taken right from me and O to give yall something magical but no matter what YALL GONE SEE US IN ACTION!”

He also hinted that new music would be coming out soon. “Me and O have been recording… might drop it soon not sure. I gotta callem today,” he wrote on May 18.

To find out The Frog’s true identity, don’t miss the finale of Season 3 of The Masked Singer when it airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FOX.