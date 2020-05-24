Lisa & Usman Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Lisa and Usman, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have one of the rockiest relationships of the season so far. The reality stars have done almost nothing but fight throughout the entire season, and more often than not, their arguments resulted in Lisa storming off while shouting “I’m done” at Usman.

The 90 Day stars got into another big fight during the May 17 episode of the show after Lisa found out Usman was messaging another woman “I love you” behind her back. Tonight’s episode of the show promises another argument just a day before their wedding because Lisa is upset that Usman still hasn’t proposed to her.

So what’s going on with the Lisa and Usman today? Are they still together or did they call it quits after filming wrapped up? Did they ever get married? We’ve got some thoughts on their relationship ahead of tonight’s big fight. Keep reading for details, but be warned: some spoilers on Baby Girl Lisa and SojaBoy’s relationship ahead!

The Two Were Married in Nigeria on August 30, 2019

According to Starcasm, Lisa and Usman were actually married in Nigeria on August 30, 2019, despite their many fights and apparent breakups throughout the season.

Lisa posted photos of the ceremony on Instagram shortly after the wedding took place, although they have since been deleted from her page. One picture features the newlyweds holding up their marriage certificate and another shows the two holding hands during the ceremony. You can check out the pictures here.

Lisa donned a white lace wedding dress with a long veil for the ceremony, while Usman sported traditional Nigerian wedding garb. Reality TV World also reports that Lisa “chose not to wear any makeup on her wedding day at Usman’s request, and Lisa changed her name to Usman’s mother’s name when she got married.”

The Two Appear to Still Be Together Today, Based on Instagram Posts

Although their relationship has been incredibly rocky throughout the entire season, and the two appeared to have a few big fights even after filming wrapped up, the reality stars appear to still be together today, based on their social media pages. Lisa, who goes by Fatima Lisa Umar on Instagram, frequently posts photos of the two together, including cute, gushy pictures of the two kissing. She also often promotes Usman’s music career and recently shared an update about a new line of Sojaboy Nation clothing launching this fall.

The reality star posted a picture of hers and Usman’s rings on Instagram on May 8, and captioned the photo “Mr & Mrs Usman Sojaboy,” while another photo features their marriage certificate, proving that the two are married today. However, the two are still living in different countries, according to Reality TV World.

Meanwhile, Usman’s page is primarily filled with clips of his music videos, promotions of their storyline on 90 Day, and a few shoutouts to fans, with very little of Baby Girl Lisa featured on the page. The two follow each other on Instagram however, and often comment or like one another’s posts, so it looks like they are still together today and going strong (or, as strong as these two can be when they’re not fighting).

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

