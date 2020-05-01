Little Burros on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Bob and Mollie Thorsen took their gardening company Little Burros to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, “A father and daughter duo from Alexandria, Virginia, wheel in their gardening product as they ask the Sharks to help them add to their toolshed of ideas.”

The Thorsens pitched to Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary. The episode airs tonight, May 1, 2020, on ABC at 8 p.m. /7 p.m. CT.

Here’s what you should know about Little Burros:

1. Little Burros is a Family-Run Company

Little Burros is a company that was founded by a family and is still run by a father and son duo. Mollie is the CEO of Little Burros, and we were able to connect with her via email to talk about their business in advance of the Shark Tank appearance.

It’s clear that family is one of the most important things, if not the most important, to Little Burros. When they came up with the idea for Little Burros, everyone had to get on board and be excited about the product before the company could take off.

“Since we are a family business, we had to have all the family 100% on board before making the products…” she said. “We all were excited and knew we had something special on our hands!”

2. The Family Has Drawn Inspiration From ‘Shark Tank’

Throughout their time running Little Burros, the Thorsens have taken inspiration from Shark Tank and the Sharks themselves, so they were excited to get the opportunity to be on the show.

“Our family has always thought we’d be a good fit for Shark Tank and we all love the sharks,” Mollie said. “They’ve been a big inspiration!”

They have shared the announcement for their episode on their Instagram page, asking their followers to tune in and see how the pitch turns out for Little Burros.

3. They Have an All-In Mentality

Starting a business can be a daunting task for many entrepreneurs, and those that get their time on Shark Tank often mention their dedication as something that got them the opportunity.

When it comes to running Little Burros, though, Mollie said the biggest surprise was realizing just how much dedication it takes to be able to run a business.

“The biggest surprise was realizing how dedicated you have to be to your vision and your product,” she said. “You have to be all in and make the necessary sacrifices, in our case it was a lot of hard work and effort but it’s all been worth it.”

4. The Burro Buddy Was First Created From Cardboard

Little Burros came to be after Bob and his wife Sudie were working in the garden and he made her a tray out of cardboard and duct tape to keep all of her tools together.

“We are big problem solvers, when we saw a need for this we knew that we had to get it to people across America,” Mollie told heavy. “Our dedication to quality has been there every step of the way. We did not cut any corners… we’ve put thought and dedication to every little detail to make sure they would love The Burro Buddy.”

The Burro Buddy became something more than just the tray of cardboard and duct tape, and it is now made from materials that are much more durable. The product fits most wheelbarrows and holds a variety of items including drinks, small personal items and a variety of gardening tools.

The Original Little Burro fits most wheelbarrows, can fit a flat of flowers and a five-gallon bucket, and holds a variety of items including drinks, small personal items and gardening tools.

5. Little Burros Donates a Portion of Their Profits To Charity

Little Burros’ mission is to honor the memory of their lost sister, daughter, and CFO Becca. According to the website, after the loss of the family member, the “Thorsen family gained a better understanding of what really is important in this world. Your faith, your family, and your community.”

Now, they give a portion of every Burro sold to the organization A21 in order to battle human trafficking, and they donate and walk each year in Walk For Freedom in the nation’s capital.

Tune in to Shark Tank on Friday, May 1 to see if the Thorsens can get a deal from one of the investors.

READ NEXT: First Saturday Lime on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know