Lori Vallow’s Husband Charles Was Killed By Her Brother Alex Cox

Tonight’s episode of Dateline NBC is a two-hour special on Lori Vallow, her husband Chad Daybell and Vallow’s two missing children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The case is extremely complex and there are a lot of unknowns and unanswered questions. This episode is set to shed some light on what has happened so far through interviews with family members and insiders.

The case centers around Lori Vallow, who is currently in prison on charges of desertion and nonsupport, and the bail is set at $1 million. Two of Vallow’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September 2019. Vallow married her current husband, Chad Daybell, on a beach in Hawaii in November where they were living without her kids until Vallow was arrested in February and extradited to Idaho.

The case is a lot more complex even than that, however, and has been linked to some suspicious deaths. In 2019, Lori Vallow’s husband Charles was shot and killed by her brother Alex Cox. Here’s what you need to know about it:

Charles Vallow Was Shot & Killed By Her Brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019

Lori Vallow went to a pool party hours after her estranged husband was killed by her brotherDateline uncovered more disturbing details about how Lori Vallow laughed and was nonchalant about her estranged husband being shot to death. Rexburg kids Tylee Ryan, 17, and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019. Police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are. See KTVB's full coverage and the latest: https://www.ktvb.com/search-for-missing-rexburg-idaho-kids We also have more in our YouTube playlist: 'The search for Lori Vallow's Missing Idaho Kids' https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLggbABFJJpUDG8dJYV_mCC63wODRC4Woy Download the KTVB app to get updates and breaking news alerts: https://www.ktvb.com/appredirect/ 2020-02-17T05:07:50.000Z

On July 11, 2019, Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, in Chandler, Arizona. According to Fox10 News, the 63-year-old Charles Vallow was declared dead of two gunshot wounds to the chest at the scene. According to the outlet’s report the day of the shooting, Charles Vallow was at the house to pick up his son JJ and had an argument with his wife, Lori Vallow. Cox was there and intervened on his sister’s behalf, which turned into a physical altercation between the two men and Lori Vallow and Cox told police he shot Charles Vallow in self-defense after Charles attacked him with a baseball bat.

However, one of Charles’ sons from a previous relationship told East Idaho News that Lori Vallow and her brother lied about his father’s death. He said: “I don’t believe any of it. My dad was never verbally aggressive, never raised his voice, never physically threatened anyone or anything like that. He was very good at baseball. He played in college, so if he was going to defend himself, he wouldn’t just tap an aluminum bat on someone’s head on self-defense. The entire story just doesn’t make any sense.”

Charles’ son said that Lori didn’t tell him about Charles’ death until 36 hours later, through text message. A series of messages between the two shows Lori refusing to answer any questions about the circumstances surrounding the death.

Charles Vallow Changed His Life Insurance Policy Beneficiary, Leaving Lori With Nothing

Charles’ sister, Kay Woodcock, told East Idaho News that Lori Vallow called Charles’ insurance company only days after his death and asked about his $1 million life insurance policy. Woodcock shared that Charles had changed his beneficiary information five months before his death so that Lori would not receive anything. She said, “Charles and I had a conversation. He had a $1 million dollar policy with Lori as the beneficiary and he told me he wanted me to be the sole recipient. I told him to leave it to his boys but he was worried about what Lori was going to do.”

Woodcock added that at the time, “(Charles) said, ‘Lori doesn’t want me anymore. She doesn’t want JJ and you’ll end up raising JJ so I want you to have the money.'” According to East Idaho News, although police initially said the shooting was self-defense, the investigation is still ongoing.

Lori Vallow’s brother Alex Cox died on December 12, 2019. Joseph Lopez found Cox passed out in the bathroom and called 911. According to the 911 call, 25-year-old Lopez said Cox was his mother’s boyfriend, but he didn’t know him personally. The police arrived about 7 minutes after the 911 call, although Cox was ultimately pronounced dead. His autopsy is still pending, and a cause of death has not been revealed.

READ NEXT: Haley Anderson’s Death: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know