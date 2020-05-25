Home Depot & Lowe’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Are Stores Open?

Are Home Depot and Lowe’s open for Memorial Day 2020 this year? If you need to pick up some supplies for a home or gardening project, are these stores options for you? Both Lowe’s and Home Depot are open today.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Home Depot Is Open Today for Memorial Day

Home Depot is open today for Memorial Day. Although the store did not answer an inquiry from Heavy, most stores are typically open on Memorial Day, according to their website. Home Depot stores are only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In mid-March, Home Depot changed its hours to allow for restocking and sanitization due to the pandemic. Stores began closing every day at 6 p.m., with opening hours not changing. However, hours can vary by location. To see the hours or contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here.

Home Depot is taking a number of measures to increase safety. They are promoting social distancing in the stores and limiting the number of customers inside at once. They’re eliminating promotions that drive a lot of traffic and are placing markers throughout the stores about social distancing. Thermometers are being distributed to stores for health checks and facilities are being sanitized daily. They are also expanding benefits for associates. They’re also eliminating major promotions that drive high traffic to the stores, and have added Plexiglass shields to help customers and associates social distance. They are providing non-medical face coverings and gloves to associates.

Lowe’s Is Open & Sponsoring Special Remembrance Moments

Lowe’s is open today for Memorial Day and sponsoring special remembrance moments at individual stores. Although Lowe’s did not answer an inquiry from Heavy, the store shared in a press release that for the second year, stores will reserve and decorate one parking space at each store to honor the fallen. The stores will also participate in a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time, inviting customers to join them as they pause all store operations at that time.

Note that Lowe’s stores are still operating under adjusted business hours during the pandemic, the website notes. In April, stores began closing at 7 p.m. to replenish products. However, hours might vary by location. To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

Joe McFarland, Marine and Desert Shield/Storm veteran and Executive Vice President of Lowe’s said in a statement: “Lowe’s demonstrates our commitment to military every day, not only on days marked by the calendar. Our Memorial Day tributes are one way we want to recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and our expanded military community commitment shows how we will make a meaningful difference.”

Lowe’s has also announced a second $25 million commitment to support COVID-19 relief. On May 5, the store shared that they have enhanced social distancing protocols with dedicated ambassadors responsible for monitoring customer flow in garden centers and front-end areas. They’ve developed an app to monitor store occupancy, implemented nationwide curbside pickup, installed Plexiglass shields at points of sale, increased cleaning shifts with third-parties, and more. On May 4, The Charlotte Observer reported that Lowe’s was requiring employees to wear masks.

