Loyd Have Mercy in Florida is Featured on ‘Restaurant: Impossible’

Chef Robert Irvine and the crew of Food Network’s Restuarant: Impossible traveled to Titusville, Florida to rescue Loyd Have Mercy, a restaurant owned and operated by a pastor.

According to the episode synopsis for the premiere of Season 17, “Robert Irvine tries to restore a pastor’s faith in his restaurant in Titusville, Florida. After investing $200,000 and losing $4,000 a month, Andrew, a pastor and owner of Loyd Have Mercy, has lost hope of ever turning around his homestyle restaurant.”

The season premiere of Restaurant: Impossible airs on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. central on the Food Network.

The Renovation Took Place in January 2020

The renovation for Loyd Have Mercy took place in January 2020 after a call went out for volunteers to help out with the revamp during filming. The shifts were scheduled for January 21 and 22, 2020. The grand reopening was slated for January 22, 2020.

Prior to the makeover, the restaurant was known for its no-frills seafood, barbecue and fried chicken. Loyd Have Mercy opened in 2008 and moved from its original location in 2012. At the time of filming, the restaurant occupied a stand-alone building near a mall.

The name of the restaurant pays tribute to the owner Andrew Lloyd’s job as a pastor and founder of Greater Glory Life Center in Orlando.

Loyd Have Mercy Got a New Menu

As is the norm for most restaurants remodeled on Restaurant: Impossible, Loyd Have Mercy reopened with an all-new menu after the visit from Irvine.

Now, they are offering to go and delivery options with convenient online ordering. For appetizers, they serve dishes like fried green tomatoes, onion rings and fried okra.

The entree menu includes southern broccoli salad, slow braised oxtail, 3 piece fried chicken, open faced pulled pork bbq melt, bbq meatloaf, sweet soy glazed grouper, fried southern pork chop and a vegetable sampler.

When it comes to desserts, the restaurant serves key lime pie, salted caramel heath bars, cake of the day, peach cobbler and banana pudding.

They will be opening their dining room this Friday, May 15, 2020 with 25 percent limited capacity in accordance with CDC guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus.

The Restaurant Has Positive Reviews

On Facebook, Google and Yelp, Loyd Have Mercy has mostly positive reviews. When it comes to Facebook, they have a 4.7 out of 5-star rating based on the opinion of 295 people.

A review from February 29 states, “One of the best meals I’ve ever had. Great service and wonderful atmosphere. Customers were talking across tables and having such a good time. Highly recommend!!! 6 stars.”

On Yelp, Loyd Have Mercy has 111 reviews for an average 4.5-star rating. The most recent review reads, “Take out was quick and easy, and the folks at the window were so friendly! Definitely refreshing to feel some positive vibes during this time. As for the food, the grouper had so much flavor and veggies complimented the dish nicely.”

One review from February mentions the renovations. The review reads, “Freshly updated-love this restaurant. Fried Green Tomatoes and many new recipes due to an upgrade by Restaurant Impossible. Glad to see this Tutusville feature get a face lift. Well deserved.”

On Google Reviews, Loyd Have Mercy has 625 reviews for an average of 4.3 stars. One one-star review reads, “I would have given them 5 stars before the Restaurant Impossible makeover. We loved their food. It was authentic soul food. Now it’s hipster “soul food.” Oxtails with sweet potato puree and braised brussel sprouts? Ribs only on Saturday?”

It’s worth noting the restaurant has since brought back some of the staple soul food items they served before the renovation and the majority of reviews around the web mention that the food is good and the service is friendly.

Tune in to Restaurant: Impossible on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. central to see how the restaurant looks after the renovation.

