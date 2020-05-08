Luann De Lesseps Says She Didn’t Cheat on Jacques Azoulay With a Pirate

Luann De Lesseps, one of the stars of Real Housewives of New York City has come out to say that she did not cheat on her then-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay with a Johnny Depp pirate lookalike.

In August 2012, news came out that alleged De Lesseps and her then-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay’s relationship was on the rocks after she reportedly cheated on him with a “pirate” that looked like Johnny Depp.

At the time, reports said that De Lesseps and Azoulay weren’t watching episodes of the show together, and a source told Radar Online that there was footage of Luann “flirting up a storm with the Johnny Depp look-alike and the revelation that the countess brought him back to the house that night would be a serious concern for Jacques.”

Azoulay and De Lesseps Hosted a Comedy Show Together

On tonight’s episode of RHONYC, De Lesseps and Azoulay host a comedy show together, which would indicate that they’re on good terms and are still friends. According to the episode synopsis, the comedy show is about anti-bullying.

In clips from the episode, the two are seen having lunch together and she introduces Azoulay at the comedy show by saying, “I never f**ked the pirate! So please welcome to the stage Jacques Azoulay!”

De Lesseps has always said that she didn’t sleep with the Johnny Depp lookalike even if she did bring him back to the house that night.

The Couple Broke Up in 2013

The two parted ways in 2013 with De Lesseps saying the split was amicable while stating that they wanted different things out of their lives.

“We adore each other, but we want different things,” she told Life and Style.

“Jacques wants to have a family,” she continued. “We were just hoping that it would happen in all these years we’ve been together. We talked about adoption, but I’ve spent 18 years raising kids. I want to do other things… Jacques and I want to be friends. We do love each other, so I hope we can make a friendship work.”

Their friendship did work, at least as of 2018 when De Lesseps spoke with The Daily Dish podcast, confirming that they are friends but they are only friends since he had a girlfriend at the time.

“He’s got a girlfriend,” she said. “Actually, his girlfriend is a good friend of someone who’s in production on our show, so it’s interesting… small world! He actually met her at a party I took him to last summer in the Hamptons… I’m not jealous, I’m happy for him because we’re not together; we’re just friends. And our friendship will last a lifetime.”

De Lesseps previously teased the comedy show that will be featured tonight on RHONY, writing “Catch me in a comedy show hosted by @ChanelOmari benefitting @thefortunesoc & @STOMPOutBullying TOMORROW at @SLATENY see you there.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo on Thursday nights at 9 p.m.

