Are Mackenzie McKee and Husband Josh Still Together? [5/12/2020]

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh have had a difficult relationship over the years, breaking up and reconciling multiple times. As of now, the couple is still together.

In a May 5 interview with E! News, Mackenzie McKee talked about working on her marriage. “Something bad happened and a lot of good has come out of that as crazy as that sounds. It changed Josh,” she told the publication. “He realized how selfish he was being. It helped me know how to forgive him for things. He’s had to forgive me.”

Some fans might have questioned the status of their relationship since McKee hasn’t posted any pictures of her husband recently on Instagram. While she has shared photos of herself and her children, Josh was not pictured in any of the photos. The last time viewers saw the McKees in last week’s episode, they struggled to communicate.

McKee has been grieving over the loss of her mother, Angie Douthit, who died in December after a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 50. McKee was devastated by the loss, and on last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, viewers saw McKee as she struggled with her mother’s death.

McKee Struggles With Her Mental Health After Her Mother’s Death

In the beginning of the episode McKee talked about the depression she’s been experiencing at a nail salon. She also mentioned that she’s been having a hard time getting support from her husband.

When she returned home–and tried to talk about her emotions–Josh walked away when McKee said she didn’t want to be alive anymore. “Even though I am trying, a lot is going on right now and I need help. Sometimes you don’t like when I cry out to you, but it is very hard to want to be alive right now,” she told Josh in the episode. “Something has got to happen because something bad is going to happen.”

Before walking away he said, “You saying that you’re going to kill yourself? I’m not going to be a part of that.” Josh later told McKee that her stalking about suicide made him “mad” because they have three children together: Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs.

McKee tried to clarify her earlier statements. “I wasn’t saying I’m going to kill myself cause I’m not going to do that to my kids. I did not think her death was going to be half this hard,” she told her husband, before he walked away again. “You hate me! Just be here for me. I feel like I’m so desperate for you to love me, but you don’t.”

McKee Reportedly Slammed MTV For Airing the Segment

McKee was not happy that MTV aired her mental health struggle in the same episode where they showed her mother’s memorial service. “They filmed so much good stuff. With my mom, with Josh and I. And all that’s shown is the worst of the worst. That is not who we are,” Mackenzie tweeted, according to ET Online. The messages appear to have been deleted.

McKee was worried about the episode and how her relationship would be portrayed. She also defended Josh. “Ehh, my heart hurts that this is even going to air,” the 25-year-old tweeted, as noted by ET Online. “Josh dropped everything he had and was doing and moved in with my dad for over a month to help out and support us. Was there as best as he could be. None of that will be shown in honor of her. But a fight will be shown. The very episode of her funeral. I’m sick to my stomach.”

In subsequent tweets, McKee thanked people who reached out to her after last week’s episode aired. She confirmed that she’s been going to counseling. “My mom wanted to leave an impact and I believe in my heart she did,” she tweeted on May 6. “I also want to let everyone know that because I care so much about my family and my own mental health. I am seeking counseling.”

McKee Is Thankful For Everyone’s Support

Hours before the newest episode aired, McKee took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who is supporting me through sharing my messy life,” she wrote on May 12. “I have along ways to go with this grieving process and not proud of how low I let myself get in time.”

The star continued: “But the grace, love and support from you all has been out of this world. Be sure to tune in tonight.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

If you or someone you know if struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The line is free, confidential and available 24/7.

READ NEXT: Angie Douthit, Mackenzie McKee’s Mom: 5 Fast Facts