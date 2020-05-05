Mackenzie McKee’s Mother’s Cancer Battle Prior to Her Death

Instagram Mackenzie McKee's mother, Angie Douthit, battled cancer for nearly two years. She was 50 years old.

Angie Douthit, the mother of Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee, fought her cancer battle for two years. She was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in 2018 and after doctors discovered three masses on her brain and one on her lungs. As noted by E! Online, the family thought the marathon runner was suffering from bronchitis before being diagnosed.

The family was shocked by the diagnosis. She loved to exercise multiple times a day, didn’t drink and didn’t smoke, her GoFund Me account read. She was 50 years old when she died.

Angie Douthit Completed a Race One Month Before She Died

1 Peter 5:10 “and after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you To His eternal glory in Christ, will Himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you.” In January of 2014, Tim and I had just gotten back from being in India for two years, so of course my mom and I signed up for a marathon since we hadn’t run together in two years. A few months later, we ran the Oklahoma City Memorial marathon. I remember leading up to the race, mom had been saying that her foot had been hurting during training, but she was still going to try her hardest. Once the race started, my mom told me to go ahead of her because she didn’t think she would be able to keep her normal pace. So off I went, halfway through the race, Tim and my dad drove by us to encourage us to keep going. They told me that mom was hurting really bad and that her foot started hurting bad at mile two. So as I ran, I prayed that she would be strong and keep going (I know she would have been so upset with herself if she had quit). I finished and got a new PR, I was so excited but also worried about my mom. We waited 1.5 hours for her and finally we see her near the finish line. She made it! She never stopped, not once! Through all the pain, she kept going. Thinking back on this reminds me of our suffering and trials. Suffering can often last a long time. There are people around the world being killed for their faith, people are suffering loss and sickness, some are suffering from hurt that others have caused. While we suffer, we need to remember that we have hope in Christ. He gave up His life so that we can be forgiven and be with God! We have hope of seeing Jesus face to face one day. This quote by Ligon Duncan rings true “The promises of God do not exempt us from suffering and calamity; instead, they enable us to suffer with hope”. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior -Whitney Osborn, daughter of Angie Douthit @whitterbug12

As the cancer spread to the rest of her body, Douthit continued to try to live life to the fullest. She ran a marathon–and completed it–the month before she died.

“I was so emotional I fell to my knees crying,” McKee remembered in a post last week. “I looked and saw her walking with my sister, Whitney had went back to finish with her, so I took off to finish with them. I knew her body was giving it everything it possibly had.”

She also went zip-lining and gave her daughter advice about her marital problems with husband Josh McKee. In a March episode of Teen Mom OG, Douthit told McKee that marriages can survive infidelity. “I’ve seen marriages restored and it worked out great,” she said.

Douthit was worried about what would happen to her grandchildren if the McKees broke up. “You guys built too much up together to throw it all away,” Douthit said. “Too many young couples get divorced over stupid stuff like this and children are just messed up. I see it too much and I want to protect my grandkids.”

McKee wasn’t sure if she could forgive her husband for cheating and lying. “You know I’m praying for you guys,” Douthit continued. “Life is too short to be fighting anyways.”

Angie Douthit Spread a Message of Hope During Her Cancer Battle

I always loved listening to my family speak. My mom had a gift of speaking and when she got sick, she said God spoke to her while she was getting a CAT scan. She was the woman that never stopped her entire life. Between owning an at home daycare, raising 5 of us. Then becoming a teacher and coming home to cleaning and cooking, to leading the youth, mission trips, YOU NAME IT. Life really got ahead of her and she handled it like a champ. But she said that when she got sick, she was forced to slow down and listen to God. And she could hear Him loud and clear “remember when I told you to become a public speaker? Now is your time!” She was sad to have to give up all the mission trips and leading classes at work, but she didn’t waste a single second. We laugh to this day because we lost count at how many speaking engagements she had, how many lives she touched, and how many people she lead to the Lord. I never knew a human could achieve what she did in 2 short years. Most dont achieve it in their entire life. People were calling her left and right and sometimes she had to turn down a few things because she was booked. Some weekends she’d speak at 3 different events. And even when she wasn’t supposed to speak, she would figure a way out how to. I took her to New York with me and they wanted me to be on a podcast, and next thing you know they handed her a mic and on she went.. she never said no to an oppurnity. She told me 2 months before going to heaven that God told her that I was going to use my platform to inspire others to get closer to God. I literally laughed. People have seen me as a joke ever since being on tv and its really shot down my self esteem. But our plan isn’t always Gods plan. I got a call the other day asking me to speak at a worship event and my brain was saying “NO NO NO NO”, But God was saying “YES”, and out am the words “YES I WILL’’. Okay God, here I go! I am nervous, but like my mom said, stop waisting time, get to doing Gods work, we are not promised tomorrow. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior -Mackenzie Mckee, daughter of Angie Douthit @mackenziemckee

During her battle, Douthit kept her followers updated. “And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world,” a message on her Instagram page read. “She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts.”

“There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion,” the message continued. “There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope.”

Douthit regularly posted about her cancer journey, with her family taking over the account. The have continued to spread Douthit’s message.

McKee posted the most recent update on the account on May 5, which is a picture of Douthit during a speaking engagement. When she got sick, she knew she needed to focus on public speaking.

“I never knew a human could achieve what she did in 2 short years,” McKee wrote. “Most don’t achieve it in their entire life. People were calling her left and right and sometimes she had to turn down a few things because she was booked.”

Teen Mom OG, which is slated to air Douthit’s memorial service, airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

