Mackenzie McKee’s Mother’s Cancer Battle Prior to Her Death

Angie Douthit, the mother of Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee, fought her cancer battle for two years. She was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in 2018 and after doctors discovered three masses on her brain and one on her lungs. As noted by E! Online, the family thought the marathon runner was suffering from bronchitis before being diagnosed.

The family was shocked by the diagnosis. She loved to exercise multiple times a day, didn’t drink and didn’t smoke, her GoFund Me account read. She was 50 years old when she died.

Angie Douthit Completed a Race One Month Before She Died

As the cancer spread to the rest of her body, Douthit continued to try to live life to the fullest. She ran a marathon–and completed it–the month before she died.

“I was so emotional I fell to my knees crying,” McKee remembered in a post last week. “I looked and saw her walking with my sister, Whitney had went back to finish with her, so I took off to finish with them. I knew her body was giving it everything it possibly had.”

She also went zip-lining and gave her daughter advice about her marital problems with husband Josh McKee. In a March episode of Teen Mom OG, Douthit told McKee that marriages can survive infidelity. “I’ve seen marriages restored and it worked out great,” she said.

Douthit was worried about what would happen to her grandchildren if the McKees broke up. “You guys built too much up together to throw it all away,” Douthit said. “Too many young couples get divorced over stupid stuff like this and children are just messed up. I see it too much and I want to protect my grandkids.”

McKee wasn’t sure if she could forgive her husband for cheating and lying. “You know I’m praying for you guys,” Douthit continued. “Life is too short to be fighting anyways.”

Angie Douthit Spread a Message of Hope During Her Cancer Battle

During her battle, Douthit kept her followers updated. “And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world,” a message on her Instagram page read. “She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts.”

“There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion,” the message continued. “There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope.”

Douthit regularly posted about her cancer journey, with her family taking over the account. The have continued to spread Douthit’s message.

McKee posted the most recent update on the account on May 5, which is a picture of Douthit during a speaking engagement. When she got sick, she knew she needed to focus on public speaking.

“I never knew a human could achieve what she did in 2 short years,” McKee wrote. “Most don’t achieve it in their entire life. People were calling her left and right and sometimes she had to turn down a few things because she was booked.”

Teen Mom OG, which is slated to air Douthit’s memorial service, airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

