Mackenzie McKee’s Mom’s Funeral: Memorial Service Featured on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s mom, Angie Douthit, died in December 2019 after battling cancer. She was 50 years old. The MTV reality TV star allowed cameras to film her mother’s memorial service, which will be featured on Tuesday’s edition of the show.

In a sneak peek clip of the episode, McKee struggles to deal with her mothers death. “Its been a few days since my mom passed so were honoring her with a memorial service,” the mother-of-three says in the video.

McKee’s aunt, Mandi, said Douthit did not “lose” her battle with cancer. “She won the race set before her. We watched her cross that finish line and no doubt that she never quit and she finished strong,” Mandi said at the memorial.

Mackenzie McKee Is ‘Not Okay’ After Losing Her Mom

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_vQUbFAHz_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

A month later, McKee still struggled to cope with her mother’s devastating passing. “Losing my mom is one of the hardest things I’ve been through in my life. I took some time off to grieve, but I know I need to get back to my normal life,” McKee says.

She met up with her friend, Cayla, to get pedicures and talk about her mother’s death. “The hardest part is the calm after the storm. Now, it’s like, this is reality. So, we’ll be fine and then something small will remind us of [her],” McKee said about her family.

Even going out with her friend to get pedicures made her upset. “I walked in here and the last time I got my toenails done with was my mom. That’s what we always did together,” she said. “Everyone always says it gets easier and it just seems to be getting harder every single day.”

Husband Josh McKee is trying to help, but he doesn’t understand her pain. “Just on the way here I called him crying and he’s like, ‘I don’t know how to help you if I don’t know what you’re crying about,'” the MTV reality star said.

“I don’t know why I’m crying,” she told Cayla. “I’m just in so much pain I’m crying. And it hurts so bad. Some days I don’t even know what to do with the amount of pain. Some days I feel paralyzed where I can’t even get out of bed and move. I am not okay.”

Angie Douthit Complete a Race One Month Before She Died

Douthit, a marathon runner, finished her last race a month before her death. “She knew in her heart it was her last race,” McKee wrote. “We held her hand and we jogged across the finish line as everyone in the race was behind her walking and cheering.”

“I just sat and looked at the woman who raised me and thanked God,” she continued. “This hour of life showed exactly who she was and who we all should be.”

McKee talked about the importance of physical fitness, saying people should exercise at least one-hour per day. “My mom was kicking my butt in 5ks with stage four lung cancer so I should never have an excuse,” she wrote on May 2. “Our bodies need at LEAST an hour of physical activity a day. And I PROMISE, if you want to invest in your health you will make that time.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Mackenzie McKee Tries to File for Divorce on ‘Teen Mom OG