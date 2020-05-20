Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Couples & Cast Spoilers

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The new reality spinoff follows nine couples as they navigate life in quarantine: Jamie and Doug, Ashley and Anthony, Shawniece and Jephte, Danielle and Bobby, Steph and AJ, Kristine and Keith, Greg and Deonna , Beth and Jamie, and Jessica and Austin are all featured on the miniseries.

New episodes of Couples’ Cam will air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET following the series premiere, with six episodes altogether. Keep reading for an update on the couples featured this season : (Warning: some spoilers ahead! If you don’t want to know more about the cast of Couples’ Cam, then stop reading now!)

Jamie & Doug (Season 1)

Jamie and Doug were one of the first couples ever featured on the series. Although they had a rocky road to their “happily ever after,” the two are still together today and stronger than ever. They welcomed their daughter to the world in 2017 and are their son Hendrix was born on May 14, 2020, shortly before the premiere of Couples’ Cam.

Ashley & Anthony (Season 5)

Ashley and Anthony were matched in 2016, during the fifth season of the show. Although the reality stars had a few issues to overcome during the their time on MAFS, the pair is still together today and going strong. They have since welcomed a daughter to the world and recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.

Shawniece & Jephte (Season 6)

Shawniece and Jephte were introduced on Season 6 of the show, and despite the lack of chemistry in the beginning, the two were eventually able to form a deep bond and fall in love with one another; however, it took a lot of time, commitment and hard work, according to Shawniece’s Instagram page. The reality star gave birth to their daughter in 2018 and the two are going strong today.

Danielle & Bobby (Season 8)

Danielle and Bobby are still together today, to the surprise of nobody. The reality couple is probably the least surprising couple to stay together in MAFS history (next to Jessica and Austin from Season 10). Bobby proposed to Danielle on Decision Day and the two announced they were expecting shortly after. They welcomed their daughter Olivia in February 2019.

Stephanie & AJ (Season 8)

Stephanie and AJ were one of the best matched couples of Season 8, despite Aj’s short temper throughout their first eight weeks together. The couple ultimately decided to stay together on Decision Day to continue working through their issues and they are still happily together today. The two frequently gush about each other on social media and appear to be stronger than ever these days.

Kristine & Keith (Season 8)

Kristine and Keith are still together today despite the variety of struggles they faced throughout the early stages of their marriage, which included issues with communication and the idea of expanding their family. However, the reality stars took their relationship day-by-day and continued to work through their problems. They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary together.

Greg & Deonna (Season 9)

Another unsurprising couple who stuck it out in the end and is still together today is Deonna and Greg. These two had a relatively drama-free relationship during their season, and it came as no surprise to anybody when they decided to stay together on Decision Day. The reality stars dealt with a bit of rocky road regarding communication and intimacy early on, but they appear to be going strong today.

Beth & Jamie (Season 9)

Still one of the most surprising couples to stay together on MAFS, Elizabeth and Jamie are still together today, despite their incredibly volatile, confrontational relationship on the show. Although Jamie and Beth got into frequent and explosive arguments all season long, the two decided to stick it out on Decision Day and have since built a strong, lasting relationship, judging by their Instagram accounts.

Jessica & Austin (Season 10)

Jessica and Austin were the only reality stars to stay together during Season 10 of the show, to nobody’s surprise. The MAFS stars had an incredibly strong bond from the moment they met at the altar and it was obvious from the very beginning that these two were meant to be together. Austin gave Jessica a promise ring during the Season 10 reunion – they are still together today and constantly gush about each other on social media, so we see them together for the long haul.

