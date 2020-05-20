Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Couples & Cast Spoilers

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The new reality spinoff follows nine couples as they navigate life in quarantine: Jamie and Doug, Ashley and Anthony, Shawniece and Jephte, Danielle and Bobby, Steph and AJ, Kristine and Keith, Greg and Deonna , Beth and Jamie, and Jessica and Austin are all featured on the miniseries.
New episodes of Couples’ Cam will air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET following the series premiere, with six episodes altogether. Keep reading for an update on the couples featured this season : (Warning: some spoilers ahead! If you don’t want to know more about the cast of Couples’ Cam, then stop reading now!)
Jamie & Doug (Season 1)
WE HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!👶🏼🌈💙 We changed our sons name. We filled out his birth certificate & have officially changed it from Hayes Douglas to Hendrix Douglas.🥰 We couldn’t decide between Hayes and Hendrix our whole pregnancy.😬 We ended up going with Hayes, but the moment I pushed him out & brought him to my chest I almost blurted out, “Hendrix!”☺️ My whole pregnancy we struggled finding the “right” name for our precious baby boy. We had @sj_strum who’s a baby name expert from Europe come on our podcast and share some names and meanings … she revealed to us that Hendrix is loosely tied to Johnathan.👼🏼 As many of you know, our first born son’s name is Johnathan. I delivered him at 17 weeks & he went straight to heaven to be our little angel watching over us from above.🙏🏻 I never used to believe in spirits really, but I know in my heart that Johnathan is with us …I mean, I can *feel* him and he sends so many signs.👼🏼💙 This first photo was one of the last ones I had with Hendrix in my belly…it wasnt a “professional” shoot – it was just taken in our backyard. You can see the light shining down from above directly over my belly.🤰🏼 Then the second photo was on our baby moon. The day we woke up for our maternity shoot there was a double rainbow!🌈🌈 we couldn’t even believe it! Since I lost two pregnancies prior to conceiving Hendrix, he is considered a double rainbow…and rainbows always remind me of Johnathan. The last sign was the day I was due with Hendrix. I had to go to the midwife for a check up and on the way home there was a random rain storm that had a rainbow! I was driving and couldn’t snap a photo but I wish I had just pulled over to grab one!🤦🏼♀️ It was so incredible!🥰 I mean, what are the chances?! I could chalk it up as coincidence, but I really don’t think so! Call me crazy, but I know our angel baby sent us this sweet rainbow baby. He’s telling his parents he’s been watching over Hendrix (and Gracie) and will continue to do so.😭🙏🏻👼🏼 We are so happy to honor our angel baby & name our newborn son a name that is affiliated with his….even if it is in a very uncommon way.👶🏼💙🌈
Jamie and Doug were one of the first couples ever featured on the series. Although they had a rocky road to their “happily ever after,” the two are still together today and stronger than ever. They welcomed their daughter to the world in 2017 and are their son Hendrix was born on May 14, 2020, shortly before the premiere of Couples’ Cam.
Ashley & Anthony (Season 5)
@itsanthonydamico finally got Mila’s playhouse all put together. It legit took him all day yesterday! (totally worth the time it’s so cute!) He finished it up just in time for her to get a quick look at it before bedtime. Then today it rained allll day! 🌧 So we spent the majority of our day snuggling on the couch! Not a bad Sunday but I wish we could get the nice weather to stick around!! . . . #rainraingoaway #marriedatfirstsight #milarose #sundayfunday #family #snuggletime #love
Ashley and Anthony were matched in 2016, during the fifth season of the show. Although the reality stars had a few issues to overcome during the their time on MAFS, the pair is still together today and going strong. They have since welcomed a daughter to the world and recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.
Shawniece & Jephte (Season 6)
Shawniece and Jephte were introduced on Season 6 of the show, and despite the lack of chemistry in the beginning, the two were eventually able to form a deep bond and fall in love with one another; however, it took a lot of time, commitment and hard work, according to Shawniece’s Instagram page. The reality star gave birth to their daughter in 2018 and the two are going strong today.
Danielle & Bobby (Season 8)
Danielle and Bobby are still together today, to the surprise of nobody. The reality couple is probably the least surprising couple to stay together in MAFS history (next to Jessica and Austin from Season 10). Bobby proposed to Danielle on Decision Day and the two announced they were expecting shortly after. They welcomed their daughter Olivia in February 2019.
Stephanie & AJ (Season 8)
Sitting on the plane waiting to takeoff for work.. wishing I was going somewhere tropical instead. Made me realize I never posted pics from Montenegro! This beautiful country is often overlooked, but with the increasing amount of tourists visiting Croatia, Montenegro is becoming more popular. If you get a chance to visit, you should!! Just a short bus ride from Dubrovnik. And getting a passport stamp with a car stamp instead of an airplane is pretty cool 😎 What’s your favorite passport stamp?? . . . . #travelingcouple #stayj #montenegro #letsgosomewhere #welltravelled #mytinyatlas #exploringtheglobe #iamatraveler #travelstoke #traveling #travelbuddy #girlswhotravel #ladiesgoneglobal #travel #traveltheworld #travelpics #travelgram #ilovetravel #traveladdict #instatravel #travelbug #wanderlust #travelislife #lovetotravel #bucketlist
Stephanie and AJ were one of the best matched couples of Season 8, despite Aj’s short temper throughout their first eight weeks together. The couple ultimately decided to stay together on Decision Day to continue working through their issues and they are still happily together today. The two frequently gush about each other on social media and appear to be stronger than ever these days.
Kristine & Keith (Season 8)
April distance brings May existence😊🌺 Isolation has gone a bit different for us with Keith’s clinic hours kicked into high gear & my work hours dramatically reduced without being able to show homes. Find out how we’ve been handling quarantine & get an in-depth update on where we are in our home renovation!🏚🛠 Catch the New Series Premiere of Married At First Sight: Couple’s Cam TONIGHT @8pm on @lifetimetv #Essential #Love #Marriage #MarriedLife #Quarantine #Renovation #Mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight
Kristine and Keith are still together today despite the variety of struggles they faced throughout the early stages of their marriage, which included issues with communication and the idea of expanding their family. However, the reality stars took their relationship day-by-day and continued to work through their problems. They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
Greg & Deonna (Season 9)
Another unsurprising couple who stuck it out in the end and is still together today is Deonna and Greg. These two had a relatively drama-free relationship during their season, and it came as no surprise to anybody when they decided to stay together on Decision Day. The reality stars dealt with a bit of rocky road regarding communication and intimacy early on, but they appear to be going strong today.
Beth & Jamie (Season 9)
Still one of the most surprising couples to stay together on MAFS, Elizabeth and Jamie are still together today, despite their incredibly volatile, confrontational relationship on the show. Although Jamie and Beth got into frequent and explosive arguments all season long, the two decided to stick it out on Decision Day and have since built a strong, lasting relationship, judging by their Instagram accounts.
Jessica & Austin (Season 10)
Jessica and Austin were the only reality stars to stay together during Season 10 of the show, to nobody’s surprise. The MAFS stars had an incredibly strong bond from the moment they met at the altar and it was obvious from the very beginning that these two were meant to be together. Austin gave Jessica a promise ring during the Season 10 reunion – they are still together today and constantly gush about each other on social media, so we see them together for the long haul.
