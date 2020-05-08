Mama June Drug Addiction Update: Is She Clean Today?

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, has been struggling with a drug addiction for the last few years. Her issues have been documented extensively on Mama June: From Not to Hot and culminated into a 2019 arrest for possession of a controlled substance, as well as the loss of her family, who she is now currently estranged from.

June’s drug problem began spiraling out of control after she started dating her current boyfriend Geno Doak, who was arrested alongside June after the two were found with a pill bottle full of crack cocaine, several needles and a glass pipe outside of an Alabama gas station.

So what’s going on with Mama June now? Is she still struggling with a drug problem, or did she eventually find the help she needs? Is she clean today? It’s unclear at this time if Mama June finally kicked her drug habit, but we’ve got some thoughts on her sobriety these days.

June & Doak Were Arrested in 2019 for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mama June and Doak were arrested in Alabama on March 13, 2019 according to court records. The police were called after the reality stars got into a heated altercation outside of a gas station in Alabama. When officers arrived and searched Mama June’s car, they found drug paraphernalia including needles, pipes and a pill bottle full of crack cocaine; both stars were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

June and Doak pleaded “not guilty” to the charges in October 2019, according to People. The State of Alabama had a grand jury review the evidence in Mama June’s case, according to The Blast, which published the indictment. It states that Mama June “did unlawfully possess a controlled substance-to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of” the law and “did unlawfully possess with intent to use in inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body, drug paraphernalia, to-wit: a pipe.”

Doak received the same two charges. The indictment also stated that Doak “did unlawfully possess with intent to use to inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body, drug paraphernalia, to-wit: a pipe.” Although Doak was also arrested for domestic harassment, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson claimed the two were “very loving” while in custody.

June is No Longer on Speaking Terms With Her Children

The reality star admitted in January that she and her children are not currently on speaking terms, after several failed attempts to get June to rehab put an even deeper strain on their relationship. Following June’s arrest, her youngest daughter Alana, aka “Honey Boo Boo,” went to live with her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, who now has legal guardianship of Alana.

The reality star posted a selfie on Instagram in January, explaining that she and her children were not on speaking terms at the moment. The original post, which can be viewed above, was filled with spelling and grammatical errors, so Heavy re-typed it in order to make it more legible for readers.

“Even though me and the kids aren’t still seeing each other and it’s been very hard on all of us but I hope one day that will change as I want them to know I miss and love them very much,” the post reads.

It’s unclear if June has reconciled with her children today, considering the post was written four months ago. Pumpkin still follows her on Instagram but it doesn’t look like Alana does, so she might still be in the process of making amends with her daughters.

It’s Unclear if Mama June is Clean Today, But She’s Been Working on Her Health & Fitness

It’s also unclear if Mama June is finally clean today; the reality star has still been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months. She and Doak were kicked out of the Residence Inn Marriott in January after failing to pay off their $2,000 bill, according to TMZ, and she has been spotted pawning her jewelry and possessions several times over the last eight months.

However, she appears to be attempting to straighten her life out, judging by her most recent posts on Instagram. She’s been working on her fitness and recently had a dentist fix her broken tooth, so it looks like she’s making an effort to stay out of trouble. She frequently promotes the weight loss program “Boom Bod” on Instagram, and she’s been selling a line of t-shirts to raise money for healthcare workers and COVID-19 research, according to social media.

Although the reality star is limited on how much she is able to reveal about her life while Mama June is still airing, based on her Instagram posts, she appears to be making an effort to get her affairs in order. We likely won’t know for sure what’s going on with June until the show wraps up, so fans will just have to stay tuned and see how everything plays out for Mama June in the end.

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

