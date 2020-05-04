When Does ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ Air? [Release Date & Time]

Today the new behind-the-scenes series about The Mandalorian drops its first episode for fans to enjoy. Just how long do you have to wait until Episode 1 of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is live on Disney Plus? You’ll be able to watch the first episode very late tonight or any time on Sunday. Read on for more details about the new behind-the-scenes series in the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus.

‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ Will Be Available at 3 AM Eastern on Monday, May 4

In celebration of the May 4 (May the “Fourth” be with you), Disney is releasing the first episode in its Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian series early. The rest of the series will air on Fridays, but this first one is dropping very early in the morning on May 4, 2020.

A representative from Disney Plus confirmed with Heavy that new episodes drop at 12 a.m. Pacific/1 a.m. Mountain/2 a.m. Central/3 a.m. Eastern. Heavy has observed in the past that sometimes it may take a little longer for new episodes to appear on some devices.

If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, you can stream Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian free with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

Heavy noticed when watching The Mandalorian live that it sometimes takes a few minutes after an episode drops for the show to actually appear on viewers’ devices. That’s why we’re including a window for when you can expect the new episodes of The Clone Wars. Typically, most viewers are able to see the new episode appear no later than 30 minutes after the official drop time, but usually even sooner than that.

So you should be able to see the first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Disney Plus on Monday, May 4. That’s between 2:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, between 1:05 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Mountain, and between 12:05 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific.

Here’s a look at when The Mandalorian debuted last year, to give you an idea of why there’s sometimes a window for when a new episode on Disney+ might show up on your device, depending on how you’re accessing the episode. The Mandalorian‘s Episodes 5 and 6 were available on desktop by 3:05 a.m. but neither showed up on the Apple TV app until around 3:15 a.m. Eastern. On November 29, Episode 4 was available everywhere by 3:24 a.m. Eastern. Some viewers said that for Episode 2, the new episode didn’t show up for them until about 3:24 a.m. Eastern on the Disney Plus app, even though desktop users said they saw the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern.

So that just means that if you’re looking for the new episode at 3:00 a.m. Eastern and it’s not there yet, it may take some time for it to show up on all devices. You might just have to wait a few more minutes or refresh your browser or device.

About the New Series

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian | Official Trailer | Disney+Go beyond the making of The Mandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an Original Series, starts streaming May the 4th, only on Disney+. 2020-04-23T12:46:24.000Z

You can only watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

According to Disney: “Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.”

Favreau said about the series: “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

After today, a new episode will be released at 3 a.m. Eastern every Friday. The series has eight episodes total.

The second season of The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October, but it’s not yet known of the coronavirus shutdown might delay this at all. We do know that the season is already in post-production, EW reported.

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Episode 8 Review: The Finale Was Perfection