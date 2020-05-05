Mandy Hansen Takes on Bigger Role in Season 16 of ‘Deadliest Catch’

Deadliest Catch is in the midst of a new season, and fans can expect to see more of Mandy Hansen.

In the words of the Discovery Channel, Mandy takes after her father in many ways. “She is charismatic, hardworking, and stubborn.” In tonight’s episode, we’ll see another side of her personality when she and her fellow crab fisherman compete for fun on the Bering Sea.

Sig Opens Up About Mandy

In the season premiere of the show, Mandy took on her first solo trip. Asked what it was like for Sig to film the season with his daughter, he told Hollywood Life, “For me, it was a little nerve-wracking, but at the same time, I expect failure. I expect her to not be perfect. I have to remind myself of that… You just do it and you move on.”

He continued, “Also, you’ve got to relive your words, and then you have to learn again. She’s been doing great. I’m proud of her. Who wouldn’t be? She got out of school and snuck into the system. I didn’t even get out of school like that. Back in my day, you had to finish. I didn’t know you could do it on a point system, so she totally screwed me. But it was worth it.”

When Sig was asked where he sees Mandy’s career going, and if she’s going to stick with it longterm, he said that he hopes so. He added that she may feel indebted to a family business. “That being said, she’s always wanted to be on the boat. She’s been on there since he was 13-14 every summer doing our salmon tendering. I don’t want her to feel like she has to because fishing is so volatile.”

Mandy Is No Longer the Only Female Deckhand

This season of Deadliest Catch introduced a new female deckhand, Maria Dosal, who joined Josh Harris on his boat. Dosal started her boating career in 2015, as a deckhand for the F/V Pacific Quest.

Two years later, she transitioned to the F/V Nicholas Michael.

During the show’s premiere, Captain Josh Harris told Distractify, “[Maria’s] a badass chick… She worked on boats for a long time. She knows what she’s doing. She could probably show some of the boys a thing or two.”

Explaining her appearance on the show this year, Maria wrote on Instagram, “I did this thing last fall out on the Bering Sea called King Crabbing. It just so happens the boat I was on, The Cornelia Marie, is featured on this show called Deadliest Catch.”

She continued, “I think they might occasionally show me doing some really hard things on deck. So if you have cable and you’re stuck at home like everyone is, check it out! Blood, sweat, and a lot of tears went into the making of this. I can absolutely vouch for that.”

New episodes of Deadliest Catch air Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery.

