Mariah Carey’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Legendary singer Mariah Carey has two children, 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The Long Island native is appearing on Rise Up New York, a benefit for the coronavirus pandemic that will feature star-studded performances.

Rise Up New York, hosted by comedian Tina Fey, is a remote telethon that will feature at-home appearances by celebrities like Chris Rock, Bette Midler, Jennifer Lopez, David Chang, Barbra Streisand and more. Carey is slated to perform, along with Bon Jovi, Billy Joel and Sting.

For those who want to catch the telethon, Rise Up New York! will air at 7 p.m. EST on May 11,.

To find out more about Carey and her family, continue reading below for five fast facts:

1. Carey Loves to Include Her Children in Her Instagram Posts

Carey has never been shy about posting photos of her twins. A quick look at her Instagram page will show that her feed is littered with photos of Moroccan and Monore, who she and Cannon like to call “dem babies.”

Most recently, she celebrated their ninth birthday on April 30. “Happy Birthday Roc & Roe!!!!” she wrote. “My babies are 9. I love you so much.”

When the quarantine orders first started in March, Carey posted a video that showed her and her kids washing their hands for 20 seconds to one of her songs featured Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The kids happily washed their hands and sang along to the song. “Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody!” she wrote.

2. After Divorcing Carey, Cannon Doesn’t Believe in Marriage Anymore

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016. After splitting from the “Fantasy” singer, it’s unlikely the host and comedian will every remarry.

“I don’t believe in marriage anymore,” the Masked Singer host told Entertainment Tonight in February. “My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don’t like doing things that I am not good at.”

The couple remains on good terms, but it doesn’t mean he’s willing to walk down the aisle again. “If you jumped out of a plane on time and it did not work out — you would not do it again, would you?” he joked. “I barely survived. Why would I jump out of the plane again?”

Cannon said he has a tough time being in committed relationships. “I’m trying to fix myself. I’m trying to be the best me I can be, the best dad I can be, the best entrepreneur and young media mogul that I can be,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “So I’m really just focused on me and being the best, because for some reason I haven’t gotten this relationship thing right. I’m not good at it. I don’t like doing stuff that I’m not good at.”

3. Cannon Got a Tattoo of Carey’s Name Across His Back

In 2008, the actor shocked fans when he got a massive tattoos of Carey’s first name across his back. It was reportedly a wedding present for the singer, who wed Cannon in a secret ceremony after weeks of dating.

As big as the tattoo was, it didn’t last. Cannon covered up the “Mariah” ink in 2014 without making a public statement. The religious cover up shows Jesus on the cross, with lighting to cover up the singer’s name. A dove now sits at the top of the giant back piece. At the time, rumors had swirled that Cannon cheated on Carey. The following year, he added more detail to the massive back piece.

Cannon wasn’t the only person who got a tattoo in the marriage. Carey got a tattoo of a butterfly on her lower back that said “Mrs. Cannon” on the inside. It’s not clear if she covered up the ink.

4. Carey and Cannon Are Able to Co-Parent Their Twins Because of ‘Unconditional Love’

Despite being separated and dating other people, Carey and Cannon are committed to co-parenting their children. Cannon said the way their able to remain amicable is because of the unconditional love they have for their children.

“We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love. All that other stuff just falls apart,” Cannon told Us Weekly in April. “I always want what’s best for my children.”

Just like their family parents, Roc and Roe love to be in front of the camera. “They are hams!” Cannon told Us Weekly. “They love a camera, they love a microphone. They’re onstage every night with Mariah, and they’ll take over the show if they don’t get their mics [taken] from them.”

5. Carey Hid Her Pregnant Body From Cannon

Carey didn’t have the easiest pregnancy, suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. “I had a lot of issues,” Carey said, according to Reuters.

She was also insecure about her body, and would cover her pregnant belly with a towel when she was taking a bath. “You think I would let Nick see me looking rancid like that?” she said to Reuters, laughing.

She was surprised about how her body changed, aside from just having a growing belly. “I don’t think I understood the enormity or the magnitude of what it really does to your body. Its not just, ‘Oh, you don’t look pretty and you have a bump,’ ” she told Barbara Walters on ABC’s 20/20, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to walk properly again,” she said. “It was a huge strain. I would sit and then someone would have to help me up. I couldn’t even go to the [bathroom] by myself.”

