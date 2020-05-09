Marni Yang’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marni Yang is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle. The story will be featured on tonight’s episode of 20/20 on ABC. In the special, her children speak out about her innocence.

In the case that sent shockwaves through Chicago in 2007, Yang was convicted of the murder of Rhoni Reuter who was six months pregnant at the time.

Now, Yang is breaking her silence in her first television interview with Nightline anchor Juju Chang. The episode of 20/20 will also feature interviews with Yang’s children Andrew, Emily and Brandon. The two-hour episode 20/20 airs tonight, Friday, May 8, at 9 p.m.

Here’s what you should know about Marni Yang’s Kids and Family:

1. Marni Yang Has Three Children

Marni Yang’s children share intimate details about growing up with their mother, speaking out in their first national network TV interview – tonight on our all-new #ABC2020 at 9/8c on ABC. https://t.co/k07xoVm5Rx pic.twitter.com/uBvvckdALV — 20/20 (@ABC2020) May 8, 2020

Marni Yang has three children: Andrew and Emily, who were 16 at the time of the murder, and Brandon, who was the youngest and was reportedly closest to their mother.

The kids remember Yang working as a real estate agent, cocktail waitress and aspiring fitness model in order to provide for them as they were growing up.

In the interview for tonight’s episode of 20/20, Emily says that though their mother juggled three jobs, she made time to be a good mother and support them in all their interests and hobbies. They said she was a typical soccer mom when she was needed, and she also took SCUBA diving lessons with Brandon.

2. Her Three Children Were Young When Their Mother Was Convicted

Andrew, Emily and Brandon were all under the age of 18 when their mother was convicted and sentenced to serve two life sentences at the Logan Correctional Center.

Andrew was 16 years old at the time of the murder and had taken the day off school due to illness when the murder occurred. Each of the children were questioned by the police, and their statements were instrumental in convicting their mother.

Together, the children wrote a book titled My Mom Marni, which was published in 2018. In the book, they spoke out against the conviction and explained details about the murder case that were not made public before the publication.

In an interview with WGN in 2018, the siblings said they were severely questioned until they signed a statement against their own mother.

“Until you’re in a position where you’re questioned hours and hours on end, you don’t think it can break you, but it does,” Emily said.

Brandon added, “They wanted to convict somebody, they wanted someone to blame, and the easiest person was my mom.”

3. Yang’s Family is Speaking Up For Her Innocence

Marni Yang's lawyers question former Bear Shaun Gayle's alibi in girlfriend's murderFor the first time, members of Marni Yang's legal team questioned the alibi of Rhoni Reuter's boyfriend, former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle, in her 2007 murder. FULL STORY: https://abc7chicago.com/marni-yangs-lawyers-question-former-bear-shaun-gayles-alibi-in-pregnant-girlfriends-murder/5871146/ 2020-01-23T15:00:09Z

Andrew, Emily and Yang’s father, Larry Merar, have all spoken out about how the family was manipulated and threatened by investigators to make false statements. They also alleged that evidence was fabricated and withheld by prosecutors.

Jed Stone, Marni Yang’s attorney, claims that in one of the recordings obtained by police that led to Yang’s arrest, Yang says she was going to start making things up before confessing to the murder. She allegedly thought that her son Andrew was in danger.

“She couldn’t stand by and watch them destroy her children, especially Andrew who was close to being suicidal,” Merar said.

4. Yang Says She Confessed Because She Believed Police Would Come After Her Son

Marni Yang describes how she first met former Chicago Bears player Shaun Gayle, while working security at a football convention. More from our new #ABC2020 interview, tonight at 9/8c on ABC. https://t.co/zp4AZobhia pic.twitter.com/DfKNLWl5HT — 20/20 (@ABC2020) May 8, 2020

Yang has now declared her innocence after spending nearly a decade in prison.

She confessed to the murder during a recorded message with a friend that was then played during her trial, but she now says she made up that confession because she feared police would charge her teenage son. She says she was wrongfully convicted.

Yang’s attorney has filed a motion asking for fingerprint evidence from the scene to be run through the federal computer system. Police had already determined the print does not belong to Yang or any of Reuter’s friends.

5. Andrew, Emily and Brandon Allege The Police Coerced Them Into Making False Statements

NEW: The chilling true crime story of a ’85 Chicago Bears legend & the murder of his pregnant girlfriend. NEW interviews, NEW details. “Murder & Scandal in Chicagoland” premieres this Friday at 9|8c on ABC. #ABC2020 pic.twitter.com/kGqMWjDVnx — 20/20 (@ABC2020) May 6, 2020

Yang’s children, Andrew, Emily and Brandon now allege police coerced them into making false statements.

In the 20/20 episode, there will be new evidence that is discussed during 20/20 which will question if the right person is in prison, according to Daily Mail.

Speaking at a news conference recently, Andrew said his mother was forced to confess to something she didn’t do after the family was hounded by investigators from teh Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

“They just wanted a conviction,” he said. “I don’t think any kid my age should go through what I went through.”

