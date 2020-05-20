‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Finale Time & Channel

The Masked Singer season 3 finale is here, which means fans will finally learn the celebrity identities of the remaining three contestants, and a season 3 winner will be crowned. The season 3 finale of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on FOX.

FOX’s official synopsis for the finale episode, entitled “Couldn’t Mask for Anything More,” teases “The three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy and, one-by-one, their identities will be revealed, including the winner. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks. Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. All will be revealed, and one celebrity will take home the golden trophy and the Season Three title.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Finale Preview

In the season 3 finale of The Masked Singer, the final contestants competing for the Golden Mask trophy are the Turtle, the Frog, and the Night Angel.

In the semifinals, the Rhino was eliminated from the competition, revealing his identity as former Major League Baseball pitcher Barry Zito. In the quarterfinals, the Kitty was unmasked as opera singer Jackie Evancho.

Ahead of the season 3 finale, executive producer Craig Plestis teased to Variety that “on the finale, all the songs that are that our contestants do are phenomenal. It’s larger than life. It’s one of the best hours of television that’s going to come out this year. I was on a high after I filmed it, and throughout the whole editing process of it. It’s just a fantastic hour of television. And I think America will be very happy with how it unfolds.”

To celebrate the third season of The Masked Singer, FOX aired a “Road to the Finals” special episode on Tuesday, May 19. The episode was a look back on the season’s most memorable moments as a refresher for the audience before Wednesday night’s conclusive events.

The Season 3 Finale of ‘The Masked Singer’ Is Following by FOX’s New Series ‘Ultimate Tag’

FOX seems to be using the success of The Masked Singer to introduce viewers to their newest variety series, Ultimate Tag. The new show airs its premiere episode immediately after the season 3 finale of The Masked Singer, at 10:02 pm ET/PT (9:02 pm CT).

Introducing its new competition series, the network explains that in the premiere episode of Ultimate Tag, “NFL superstar sibling trio JJ, TJ and Derek Watt host the all-new, high-octane competition game show ULTIMATE TAG. The premise is simple: each week competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers, larger-than-life characters who have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills.”

The season 3 finale of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on FOX.

