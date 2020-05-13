The Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Semifinals Clues & Guesses 5/13/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 semifinals air on Wednesday, May 13, featuring performances and new clues packages from the final 4 contestants. One of the remaining competitors is the Turtle, whose celebrity identity has remained elusive so far all season.

Here’s are the top clues we’ve learned about the Turtle, as well as the latest guesses made about his identity, from viewers at home and the celebrity panel.

Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Major visual clues about the Turtle’s identity, given throughout the season, have included a surfboard, cooking burgers at a grill, a fire alarm, a baseball bat, bubbles, a blow-up guitar, cologne, a gavel, an arrow, a journal with a queen’s crown on it, a baseball glove, a bag tag that says “Never Keep Open This Bag,” the number 914, a queen piece on a life-sized chess board, and chips with apple salsa, a green mop, wedding topper, poker chips, and a Turtle-themed riff on Batman’s bat signal.

The Turtle says he is known for not just one thing, and at the start of his career he was “surrounded by other hungry newcomers,” but he “watched as many stars burnt too brightly too quickly.” He said “People have always expected me to act a certain way.”

The Turtle said he was voted “Most Likely to Hunt for Booty” in the Masked Academy, and getting in trouble at school has been referenced in past clue packages.

The Turtle revealed that in the past, “I always put myself in last place,” but that the Turtle makes him feel “like a superhero,” giving him time to work on himself “and become stronger.” He also said that “We’ve all had demons to battle.”

The Turtle told the panelists he was apprehensive about performing on the show for fear of exposing his weaknesses as a performer. He presented the panelists with a “dead body” dressed in a blue plaid shirt during the quarterfinals, teasing “This clue should send you in the right direction.”

At the start of the semifinals, the Turtle’s bonus clue from the opening group number was “photo album.”

In his semifinals clue package, the Turtle said that “As an artist, I was so pigeonholed.” The Turtle revealed that he has looked up to Robin Thicke for years, and said that he was his childhood idol.

Additional clues that stood out included “Turtle’s trailer,” a marching band hat, and a street sign that said “Back” on it.

For his “close up” clue, the Turtle showed the panelists a massive ring on his left ring finger.

‘The Masked Singer’ Turtle Top Guesses

Among fans, Joey McIntyre has been a leading guess, since there have been many clues pointing the celebrity’s identity toward the boy band New Kids on the Block.

After the Turtle sang “Fix You” by Coldplay for his quarterfinals performance, the panelists guessed he might be Norman Reedus, Howie D, or Jesse McCartney.

Do you agree with any of these guesses or is the panel turtle-ly wrong? 🐢 #TheMaskedSinger — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) May 14, 2020

For his quarterfinal performance, the Turtle sang “Jealous” by Nick Jonas. Ken Jeong guessed he might be Kevin Richardson, Nicole Scherzinger guessed Nick Carter, and Robin Thicke guessed Justin Guarini.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

