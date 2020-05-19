Are Matt & Caryn Still Together Today? ‘Little People, Big World’ Update

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler, stars of the hit reality series Little People, Big World, are still together today and going strong. Although the two have yet to get engaged, Matt has made it clear that he definitely plans to propose to his longtime girlfriend in the near future.

As for when he’s going to propose to Caryn? That’s still up in the air. However, Matt mentioned to a fan earlier this season that he’s just waiting for the right time, and that he and Caryn are in no hurry to get engaged. Keep reading for details on Matt and Caryn’s relationship today:

Matt Plans to Propose in the Near Future, But Doesn’t Want to Steal the Spotlight From Amy & Chris

After Matt posted a series of photos promoting the new season of LPBW in February, a fan questioned whether there would be a “new Mrs. Roloff” anytime soon. Matt said that an engagement is coming “down stream,” in the near future, so the reality star has every intention of proposing, but they’re content with their lives currently.

One commenter wrote, “I’m not gonna lie, when I first started reading, ‘It’s official!!’ I thought that we were going to finally have a new Mrs. Roloff! Hint, hint! Wink, wink,” to which Matt responded, “Well that’s coming down stream I hope,” so it looks like Matt has some engagement plans on the horizon.

However, the reality star also suggested he didn’t want to steal the thunder from his ex-wife Amy Roloff and her fiance Chris Marek, who are currently planning their wedding.

“We don’t want to step on Amy and Chris’s excitement — But you never know what might happen next! For now [Caryn] and I are living a very happy and our very best life together… enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!” Matt added to commenter.

Both Reality Stars Are Enjoying Time With Their Grandchildren at the Moment

Although Matt confirmed that he has every intention of marrying Caryn, both stars have made it clear that they’re in no rush to run to the altar. They’ve both mentioned that they’re enjoying spending time with their children and grandchildren at the moment and they aren’t in a hurry to tie the knot.

When a fan questioned if the two had any plans of getting engaged on a November Instagram post, Caryn responded in the comments that they’re “enjoying life with no rush.” She added, “I promise to let ya know if that changes tho.”

Both reality stars’ Instagram pages are filled with pictures of their grandchildren, promotions for new episodes of LPBW and updates on their lives today. Judging by their social media accounts, Matt and Caryn are still going strong; both stars frequently post pictures of one another on Instagram, often accompanied by sweet, gushy captions about how in love they are today.

“Happy Birthday to a strong, intelligent, loving and confident women. I hope your day is full of all the blessings you deserve!” Matt wrote on a March 15 picture of the two together. Meanwhile, Caryn gave Matt a shoutout in February after she had surgery on her foot. “Huge thanks to Matt for being there to support me and help me recover,” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

