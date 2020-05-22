Matt ‘Striker’ Kaye: Meet the Former Pro Wrestler on ‘Labor of Love’

Matt “Striker” Kaye has joined new FOX reality show Labor of Love as one of the 15 men competing for Kristy Katzmann’s heart… and to possibly start a family with her. The show’s spin is that she’s ready to start having children, so will she find the man who will father her children, or will Kristy venture forth on her child-bearing journey alone?

Katzmann is 41 years old and a former Bachelor contestant. The men competing for her heart range in age from 36 to 46. Here’s what you need to know about Matt Kaye.

Kaye Wrestled as Matt Striker

Kaye is actually quite well known in the world of professional wrestling. Under the name “Matt Striker,” he wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) from 2005-2006 and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) from 2006 to 2008.

In 2008, he became a commentator for ECW, then moved to SmackDown in 2009, and NXT in early 2010. He got back to wrestling in 2013 on the independent circuit, did some commentary for Lucha Underground from 2014 to 2018, and has been working as an international commentator since 2015.

Striker actually made national headlines in 2005 when he resigned from his job as a New York City high school social studies teacher after school officials found out he was taking sick days off to go compete in WWE events.

In an interview with GQ, Kaye said it was losing his job that really led to his wrestling career. But several of his students said it was a shame he lost his job because he was a great teacher who really made an effort to connect with his students.

“I’m not going to lie. I’m a teenage girl. I thought he was absolutely gorgeous. But he was this awesome teacher. He would take really boring subjects and bring them to life,” said Jackie Rowe, one of Kaye’s former students.

Student Andrew Harts added, “This man taught me. He was there every day teaching me about Otto von Bismarck and Genghis Khan. And the next day, he’s Matt Striker.“

Kaye’s Father’s Death Had a Big Impact on Him

Kaye’s father, Norman, passed away in October 2008. According to the Wrestlezone, Norman had to be hospitalized for an unrelated issue when the doctor’s found an aneurysm. They performed surgery but the elder Kaye went into a coma and passed away several weeks later.

On Labor of Love, Kaye says, “Wrestling connects me with my dad. When I was 7 years old, my dad asked me if I wanted to see someone fly and the connection was instant. He passed away unexpectedly. My dad was my best friend and that’s the kind of father I want to be. … I come from a family with a lot of love and I wanted that my entire life.”

Kaye’s mom, Michelle, said in the premiere that she knows he’s going to be a great father.

“Matthew’s achieved being a wrestler. He’s on his way to achieving being a husband and a dad. This may be his love story,” said Kaye’s mom.

Labor of Love airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

