WATCH: Maxo Kream Fights Rizzoo Rizzoo in Houston Parking Lot

Maxo Kream and Rizzoo Rizzoo fought each other in a Houston parking lot on the night of May 13. Kream saluted his rival in a subsequent Instagram video. During that video, Kream confirmed his identity as one of the participants in the brawl.

Multiple videos were uploaded to social media showing the two artists fighting. There is no confirmation regarding what the beef was over. The videos, shot from different angles, show the rappers shirtless and confronting each other with their fists up. During one point of the video, a voice can be heard telling the crowd to let the two men fight each other without interruption.

In his video confirming his identity, Kream saluted his rival saying he was a “true gangster” and commended him for not being a “snitch.” Kream listed a number of rappers who have died in recent years due to gun violence including Los Angeles icon Nipsey Hussle and Brooklyn’s Pop Smoke. Kream finished the video by telling his fellow rappers to “put the guns down and put the fists up.”

Rizzo Rizzoo is affiliated with The Sauce Factory Crew.

