May the Fourth Be With You 2020: Top 10 Best Star Wars Quotes

May 4 is the day that Star Wars fans celebrate every year with parties, drinking games, Star Wars movie marathons and more. Known as “May the Fourth” or “May the Fourth Be With You,” it’s a chance for fans to celebrate the movies and remember the best moments of the franchise.

The date for this holiday was chosen as a pun on the iconic Star Wars phrase “May the Force be with you.” To celebrate what’s now officially known as Star Wars Day, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable and powerful quotes from the science-fiction franchise:

The Top 10 Best Quotes From the ‘Star Wars’ Universe for May the Fourth

“The circle is now complete. When I left you, I was but the learner; now I am the master.” — Darth Vader

“In my experience there is no such thing as luck.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

“If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Beware of the dark side. Anger, fear, aggression; the dark side of the Force are they. Easily they flow, quick to join you in a fight. If once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny, consume you it will.” — Yoda

“Never tell me the odds.” – Han Solo

“The Force will be with you. Always.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

“We must keep our faith in the Republic. The day we stop believing democracy can work is the day we lose it.” — Queen Jamillia

“Just for once, let me look on you with my own eyes.” — Anakin Skywalker

“Who’s the more foolish; the fool, or the fool who follows him?” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” – Yoda

May 4 Became ‘Star Wars’ Day Only in the Last Decade, But the Date Was First Referenced Back in 1979

May the Fourth was first mentioned back in 1979 by the British Conservative Party, according to The Verve. The party put up a full-page advertisement in the London Evening News to celebrate Margaret Thatcher’s election as Prime Minister, which read: “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.” Thatcher became the Prime Minister of the U.K. on May 4 of that year. This was just two years after the original Star Wars was released in theaters.

The first large-scale organized Star Wars event on May 4 took place on May 4, 2011, in Toronto, Canada at the Toronto Underground Cinema. It included screenings of the movies and a costume contest. In the years following it, there have been more and more official and commercial events, including official Disney Star Wars events after they purchased the rights to Star Wars in 2012.

READ NEXT: ‘Nobody Wants Dasani Water’: Coronavirus Meme Spreads