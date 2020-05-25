McDonald’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

It’s Memorial Day 2020 in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak. That means you’re more likely going to be looking for some tasty food to-go or you’ll be ordering some delivery meals to help with social distancing. Is McDonald’s open? Yes, most locations are open, but hours can vary.

McDonald’s Hours Vary By Location for Memorial Day

Heavy reached out to a representative of McDonald’s, who said there isn’t a chainwide policy regarding whether or not the restaurants are open for most holidays like Memorial Day. The representative said: “Hours vary by location as the majority of restaurants are franchised by independent business owners.”

So although most McDonald’s will be open, the hours will vary depending on the location, and some will be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. To find a McDonald’s near you, go here.

Most restaurants do offer contactless delivery options. McDonald’s is working with a number of delivery services, including Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Coronavirus Precautions

McDonald’s is taking many precautions during the coronavirus pandemic. A representative for the chain pointed Heavy to this press release that details the restaurants’ current precautions along with a statement from the McDonald’s USA President, Joe Erlinger.

Erlinger noted that 99% of McDonald’s restaurants have remained open, offering favorites through Drive Thru, McDelivery, and carry-out. He wrote, in part:

Since the pandemic began, my team and I have been meeting three times a day to evaluate and adjust our plans while also adopting best practices from our franchisees and global markets. To date, we have implemented nearly 50 process changes in restaurants and increased training for restaurant crew. Now, as cities and states begin to ease restrictions, we are moving thoughtfully and judiciously with guidance provided by local authorities. As we come together again, we are prioritizing staying safely apart. We are building on the processes already in place such as wellness checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the reopening of dining rooms. These will serve as a set of nationwide standards for operations across all 14,000 U.S. McDonald’s locations. All restaurants must implement these standards, in addition to state and local laws, before reopening a dining room.

New procedures for reopening restaurants include closing seating to accommodate social distancing, more frequent cleaning, continued care efforts (including face coverings and gloves for crew members and making masks available to customers where required), keeping Play Places closed, and modifying dine-in beverage procedures to minimize contact.

Erlinger noted:

With adherence to these new procedures and guidance, as well as continuing to rely on guidance from CDC, state and local authorities, McDonald’s, in partnership with Owner/Operators will make reopening decisions that are right for the local communities and help ensure restaurant crew and customers feel safe and welcome.

McDonald’s has also provided an infographic explaining all the precautions the stores are taking during the pandemic. You can see the full infographic here. In April, restaurants moved to a limited menu to simplify kitchen operations and to help the crew.

