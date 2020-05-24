Meijer Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

It’s Memorial Day weekend 2020! Many grocery and retail stores have shifted regular hours due to the coronavirus but these establishments typically stay open for the holiday. Meijer is among the chains remaining open for Memorial Day and operating under normal hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Meijer Stores Used to Remain Open 24 Hours Per Day But Operating Hours Were Shortened Due to COVID-19

Meijer external communications manager Joe Hirschmugl confirmed to Heavy that the supermarket chain was staying open for shoppers on Memorial Day and operating under new recently-announced hours:

Meijer supercenters now close at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m.

Express convenience stores close at 11 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.

Pharmacies open at 7 a.m.

Gasoline is still available 24 hours per day with pay-at-the-pump service.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 – 8 a.m. are the dedicated shopping times for those 60 years or older and customers with chronic health conditions.

Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 – 8 a.m. are the dedicated shopping times for Meijer team members and essential service workers such as medical workers, first responders and law enforcement.

Meijer has more than 240 supercenters in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the chain’s website, most of its locations were staying open 24 hours per day by the late 1980s.

But by mid-March, Meijer’s leaders made the decision to close stores overnight in order to allow for more thorough cleaning. President Rick Keyes said in a prepared statement at the time, “These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live. Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible.”

Meijer’s Weekly Ad Includes Discounts On Memorial Day Staples

Memorial Day often means family barbecues and Meijer is offering discounts on those staple items on its weekly ad. The deals available from May 24-30 include:

2 packages of Ball Park Beef Franks for $6

Fresh fruit for $3.79 per pound

Garden Fresh Tortilla Chips, Salsa or Hummus 10-16 oz. or Wholly Guacamole* 7.5 oz. are buy one, get one free

A 24-pack of Coca-Cola or Pepsi is $5.99

A Char-Broil 5 Burner Performance Gas Grill is $279.99, which is about 25% off

The coupons are available here.

Meijer Has Home Delivery & Pickup Options Available

Meijer is offering home delivery or pickup options without requiring customers to join a membership. Home delivery is $9.95 and the chain requires the customer to be home to accept the delivery. The Meijer Pickup option is $4.95. Customers will get an email or text message from their personal shopper when the order is ready.

As for shoppers inside the store, Meijer is asking customers to remain 6 feet away from each other and to wear either a mask or other face covering. The chain also notes on its website that if possible, one member of the household should do the shopping, as opposed to bringing several people to the store at once.

Meijer asks pharmacy customers to pay ahead of time in order to further reduce physical contact at the store, as well as use the drive-thru pharmacy if possible. Paying with a card or a phone app instead of cash further reduces the risk of transmission.

