Beckett Cypheridge, Melissa Etheridge’s Son, Dead at 21

Beckett Cypheridge, Melissa Etheridge’s 21-year-old son, has died, the singer said in a tweet on May 13.

The message read, “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today.” At the time of writing, Beckett Cypheridge’s cause of death has not been made public.

Amid the coronavirus quarantine, Melissa Etheridge, 58, had been offering guitar tutorials through social media as well as performing gigs on Facebook live.

Beckett Cypheridge’s Sperm Donor Was David Crosby

Cypheridge was born to Melissa Etheridge and filmmaker Julie Cypher in November 1998. The couple had another child, a daughter, Bailey Jean, 23, who was born in February 1997. The sperm for the Beckett and Bailey Jean Cypheridge was donated by music legend David Crosby. Cypher and Melissa Etheridge split in September 2000.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2001 that Etheridge and Cypher bought back-to-back houses so that they could share custody of their children. In 2019, Etheridge told The Sidney Morning Herald that the relationship between her and Cypher “didn’t end well.”

Etheridge has two other children, twins Miller and Johnnie Etheridge, with actress Tammy Lynn Michaels.

In a February 2000 interview with Rolling Stone, when Beckett Cypheridge was 1-year-old, his singer mother remarked, “Beckett looks just like David, doesn’t he?” That same year, Melissa Etheridge and Crosby appeared on 60 Minutes to speak about their family. Melissa Etheridge said, “I do not believe that my children will be wanting in any way because they didn’t have a father in the home every single day. What they have in the home is two loving parents. I think that puts them ahead of the game.”

Melissa Etheridge has joked in the past that she considered asking Brad Pitt to be the sperm donor. Crosby has said that he received permission from his wife, Jan, to donate the sperm.

Cypheridge Said on His Facebook Page That He Was Working at a Ski Resort in Colorado

According to Cypheridge’s Facebook page, he worked at The Westin Snowmass Resort in Snowmass Village, Colorado. Cypheridge says that he had been working at the resort since November 2017. Online records show that Cypheridge lived in Littleton, Colorado, at a time.

On his profile, Cypheridge said that he studied at Colorado Mountain College’s Aspen campus. Cypheridge graduated from Fusion Academy high school in Woodland Hills, California. He also attended Highland Hall in Los Angeles.

Melissa Etheridge Said in a 2017 Interview That She Was Smoked Weed With Her Grown-Up Kids

Melissa Etheridge and Bailey Cypheridge sing “Fix You” by ColdPlay – April 29, 2020Melissa Etheridge and Bailey Cypheridge sing “Fix You” by Coldplay again. This time professionally recorded by Omnis Player 😍❤️🥰 Shared by Bailey: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_yL1uUlXzC/?igshid=pb38t582dqyn 2020-05-05T04:17:35.000Z

Melissa Etheridge said in a 2017 interview with Yahoo that she regularly smoked with weed with Beckett and Bailey Jean. The singer said, “It was funny at first, and then they realized it’s very natural [at the] end of the day. It brings you much closer. I’d much rather have a smoke with my grown kids than a drink.” Bailey Jean graduated from Columbia University in May 2019 and worked as an intern on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Happy birthday to my son Beckett, I am so proud of him…17!!! How did that happen? 🎶🎶happy birthday🎶🎶 — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 18, 2015

Etheridge has been a pro-legalization marijuana activist since she began medicinally using the drug following her stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis in October 2004. In the Yahoo interview, Etheridge added, “My family, all four of my children, understand cannabis. They call it medicine.”

David Crosby Said in 2015 That He Didn’t See Bailey & Beckett as Much as He Would Like

In a March 2015 tweet, David Crosby was asked how often he sees Bailey and Beckett Cypheridge. The singer replied, “Not as much as I’d like. More than I expected.” Another fan asked Crosby what his relationship was like with Bailey and Beckett. Crosby replied by saying, “I love them.”

Crosby said in a July 2019 interview with Closer Weekly that the thing he was most proud of was his children. Crosby added, “I don’t parent Bailey and Beckett, the two with Melissa [Etheridge and her ex-partner Julie Cypher], but I do love them. Beckett’s somewhere in Colorado and Bailey just graduated from NYU today.”

