Memorial Day Memes 2020: Best Memes for the Holiday

Today is Memorial Day — a holiday where the United States stops to honor the men and women of the Armed Forces who have made brave sacrifices for our country. Things may be a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can still take time to honor those who gave their lives. In fact, this may be the perfect year to share Memorial Day memes.

Patriotic Memes

First, there are the patriotic-themed memes that you might enjoy sharing. This first meme might just be perfect.

If you want to send a tweet that thanks those who served, this one is a good choice.

Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. You are not forgotten. 🙏🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/xbU4Lmnn95 — Pete Scalia (@petescalia) May 25, 2020

If you want something more serious, a meme like this might be a good way to remind your friends that this is NOT national BBQ day. If you haven’t lost someone personally, it can be so easy to forget that great sacrifice that people made so we can be free. Let’s remember them today.

Here’s another that will make you think.

Lighthearted Memes

But perhaps you’ve just had too much stress during the pandemic and really need something a little more lighthearted to share. The BBQ cookout themed memes might appeal to you. Of course, you won’t be inviting a large party over this year, but you may want to do a cookout for yourself or your family.

But what if you don’t want to have a cookout and want to order contactless delivery instead? You’ll still spend a long time debating about the Cheesecake Factory menu that never ends.

Sometimes the BBQ takes too long to cook:

It’s never easy when you’re almost out of food at the end of the BBQ.

Here’s another lighthearted meme.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May. From 1868 to 1970, Memorial Day was observed on May 30. It was first called Decoration Day and was established after the Civil War as a day for families and loved ones to decorate troops’ graves and remember them, Military.com shared. For a long time, Memorial Day was observed on May 30, until 1968 when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. This was designed to allow Memorial Day to end a three-day weekend for federal employees. It was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 1971.

If you’re feeling stressed this Memorial Day, here’s an inspiring quote to sign off your Memorial Day memes.

Moving words from General Colin Powell on #MemDayPBS. pic.twitter.com/UnnEJwrrbY — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 25, 2020

The quote from Gen. Colin L. Powell reads: “All of those who have served us in times of war and times of peace, remind us that we can overcome, no matter how difficult the challenge or how hard the times. We are a great nation, and our greatest strength is our people.”

