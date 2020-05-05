Mexican Restaurants & Fast Food Drive-Thrus for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo, May 5, will be celebrated a little differently this year because of quarantine measures and social distancing requirements. Many restaurants and fast food options that would normally be hosting events or promotions may have changed their plans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday celebrated in the U.S. and Mexico commemorating the Mexican Army’s victory over Napoleon III’s French troops at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. For those in the U.S. who still want to celebrate the holiday, here’s what you need to know about Mexican restaurants and drive-thrus on Cinco de Mayo:

Mexican Restaurants & Fast Food Drive-Thrus Options for Cinco de Mayo

The Mexican food chain Taco Bell has launched its At Home Taco Bar just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Starting May 1 and for a limited time only, people are able to buy the At Home Taco Bar that they can share with their loved ones during their at-home Cinco de Mayo celebrations. With traditional Taco Bell ingredients, people can recreate their favorite Mexican meals and one kit can feed a party of 6. There are also recipe cards available on the Taco Bell blog to help with step-by-step instructions.

Another Mexican chain, Chipotle, is celebrating May 5 by offering free Queso Blanco by using the QUESO55 promo code when ordering online or on the app. They are also extending their free delivery deal until May 10, for orders over $10. There will also be a #ChipotleSponsorMe challenge on TikTok for fans who want the chance to be sponsored by the brand and receive the Celebrity Card.

On the Border will be having a $25 promo Cinco in a Bag only on May 5. It’s a taco family meal with tacos, rice and beans, a bowl of queso, chips and salsa, Cinco cups and specialty items from Modelo in states that allow to-go alcohol. The deal is available through to-go or delivery.

Tijuana Flats has a few deals on, namely a $50 Cinco party pack for 4-6 people with DIY taco kits. They’re also offering a Dos Tacos deal of two tacos, chips and a drink for only $5.99.

There Are Also a Few Cinco de Mayo Virtual Events Put on By Mexican Restaurants

Mexican restaurant chain Bartaco is offering a Cinco Party Kit, but it will also be hosting an all-day virtual event on its Instagram page. It will have cooking demos, fitness sessions and a live online yoga class, DJ music sets, crafts and more.

Catch the 🌊 wave and celebrate cinco, bartaco-style, with our first-ever, all-day virtual cinco 🎉 celebration hosted on our Instagram page. Stay tuned for the line-up in a couple days + tune in and join us on 5/5!#bartacocinco #bartaco #bartacolife pic.twitter.com/f9cfDdt36w — bartaco (@bartacolife) May 2, 2020

To keep the party going, Bahama Breeze Island Grille will also be hosting an event, this one on Facebook Live. It will start on May 5 at 5 p.m. and will have live music from Patrick Simpson. Song requests are welcome! Customers can place orders for a “Happy Hour Bundle” of drinks and 15% off food orders using the promo code 106 at checkout.

Cinco de Mayo is a week away! Not sure how to celebrate this year? Grab a Happy Hour Bundle and attend our virtual Happy Hour livestream! RSVP and get all the deets here: https://t.co/97bUA20nI1 pic.twitter.com/5oVIaPtSWQ — Bahama Breeze (@BahamaBreeze) April 28, 2020

CHI-CHI’s Salsa is hosting a party on YouTube called Singo de Mayo, “making your sheltered Cinco mucho better.” The goal of the event is “serenading your celebrations with live, socially-distanced mariachi music” put on by the Mariachi Heritage Foundation. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

