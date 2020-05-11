Michael & Juliana 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Now?

Michael and Juliana, stars of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and stronger than ever. The reality couple is actually quarantining together as a family with Michael’s ex-wife Sarah, their two children, and Sarah’s new husband Sean.

The entire family will be featured on the new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Self-Quarantined, where they document their lives in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. New episodes of the miniseries air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Here’s what you need to know about Michael and Juliana and what they’ve been up to ahead of their debut on Self-Quarantined:

Sarah & Her Husband Sean Are Self-Isolating With Michael, Juliana, Max & CeCe

In order to maintain their close, co-parenting relationship, Michael and Juliana invited Sarah and her husband Sean to self-isolate with them while the country remains in lockdown. Although the arrangement might appear unconventional to some, Michael and Sarah remain very close friends to this day, despite their divorce. Juliana also considers Sarah one of her “best friends,” so the family is doing well.

“We’re safe and we’re healthy, and that’s more important than anything else,” Michael told Entertainment Tonight. “I think we feel fortunate that we’re all together. We’ve just sort of naturally adopted this game plan of ‘get through it.’ We’re enjoying each other’s company too … It just became one big sort of nouveau Brady Bunch family that we have.”

Despite being stuck together 24/7 at the moment, Michael and Juliana couldn’t be happier. “Well, if I can be romantic, we’re meant to be together,” Michael told ET. “Once she finally got here it was like, wow, it’s so nice to be able to wake up in the same bed, eat together, go to sleep together, like a wonderful, loving couple — not the fly-by-night, globe-trotting stuff. It was such a relief, you know? So now, actually, this has been … look at us, we’re happy, we’re loving, we like being around each other.”

They’ve Been Posting Fun Quarantine Videos Online

The reality stars have been posting fun quarantine videos in recent weeks, including one hilarious Tik Tok video of Max and Cece shoving Sarah and Juliana’s faces in flour while answering silly questions about who is the smelliest or laziest between the two.

The video, which can be viewed above, is captioned “Quarentine [sic] Mood,” and reverses the roles afterward, with Juliana and Sarah pushing the kids’ faces into flour-covered pillows instead, so it looks like the blended family is finding a way to lighten the mood in quarantine.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

